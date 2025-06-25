403
U.S. Current Account Deficit Soars 44.3 Percent in Early 2025
(MENAFN) The United States saw its current account deficit soar by 44.3% to $450.2 billion in the first quarter, according to Commerce Department data released Tuesday. This figure slightly surpassed expectations, which forecasted a $448 billion deficit for the period.
Revised data also showed that the previous quarter’s current account deficit was adjusted upward from $303.9 billion to $312 billion.
The ratio of the US current account deficit to GDP climbed sharply to 6% in Q1, up from 4.2% in the final quarter of last year.
This sharp rise in the deficit was mainly driven by a widening trade deficit in goods during the quarter.
