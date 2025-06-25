New Jitterbit Partner Program Enables Global Channel To Deliver Enterprise Automation, AI Agents

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global program, new partner training incentivize technology partners to capitalize on soaring AI market, business transformation

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , a global leader in accelerating business transformation for enterprise systems, today announced the global expansion of its partner program and new Jitterbit University partner curricula. Together, they provide solution providers, consulting firms and channel technology partners clear and profitable paths toward delivering end-to-end automation and agentic AI solutions to customers.

“With the unprecedented focus on AI, channel partners are looking at the value technology provides their customers in a whole new way,” said Jitterbit Chief Revenue Officer Luca Taglioretti.“The advent of agentic AI is their chance to deliver real business improvement to customers faster than ever before. And the new Jitterbit Partner Program was designed from the ground up with these forward-thinking partners in mind.”

In today's world of complex, multi-vendor IT environments, it's imperative that a modern partner ecosystem is designed to train, enable and empower reseller and referral partners to help their customers grow in the AI era.

"Every enterprise is looking to infuse AI into the parts of their business where it will make the most financial impact," said Jitterbit President and CEO Bill Conner. "But with a scarcity of skilled coding resources and trusted AI technology, enterprises want solutions and resources that bring business transformation and AI together. Jitterbit's new partner program offers technology partners real AI solutions, training and certification, and a clear path to accelerate their customers' businesses today - not 18 or 24 months down the road.”

Partner Benefits Designed for Quick Growth in Agentic AI, Enterprise Automation

The new global Jitterbit Partner Program is designed from the ground up to accelerate Jitterbit partners as they provide automation, integration, low-code app development and agentic AI capabilities to a new wave of business technologists.

The boost to Jitterbit's channel follows the release of Jitterbit's new layered AI and low-code Harmony platform , which allows enterprises to democratize automation, design and build end-to-end systems, and even build their own AI agents.

“If technology partners and resellers are serious about automation and agentic AI, they need to align their strategies with vendors that are building secure, compliant and accountable AI agents the right way,” said Hermann Ramacher, CEO of ADN, a major Jitterbit distributor in Germany.“What's attractive to ADN is that we can use Jitterbit's platform to build agents ourselves, or outsource the work to their AI experts. It gives us the ease, speed and flexibility to deliver value for our customers and accelerate our business into the next phase of AI.”

The first phase of the new global Jitterbit Partner Program delivers resellers and referral partners foundational benefits to scale their automation capabilities:

Financial Benefits & Deal Protection: Partners can benefit from competitive product discounts for new unique opportunities through deal registration and annual back-end rebates, ensuring competitive advantages and protected margins. Referral partners receive referral fees.

Structured Onboarding & Co-Selling: Jitterbit provides a structured onboarding program to rapidly enable partners within 90 days, complemented by a collaborative co-selling model that encourages early engagement, team-based interactions, and shared opportunities.

Go-to-Market Support & Growth: Reseller partners gain access to performance incentive programs, proposal-based MDF, and assigned sales executive leadership to drive joint market initiatives. Joint business plan development and rep-to-rep alignment further foster mutual growth.

Complimentary Training & Resources: Free online training and certification curriculum is available for all partners. Initial online product technical training and complimentary sandbox access is available for resellers, ensuring partners are well-equipped to sell and support Jitterbit solutions. Partners also have access to a dedicated support portal and various resources.

Jitterbit University Delivers Accelerated Path toward Agentic Experience

Jitterbit's new partner program includes partner-specific training and certifications within the world-class Jitterbit University. This online learning platform accelerates skills transfer in the fast-moving AI market by offering:

Complimentary Training Library: Equip teams with essential skills through a full suite of complimentary training courses.

Structured Learning Paths & Certification: Gain expertise and confidence on the Harmony platform with dedicated training paths and a recognized certification program.

Collaborate with Jitterbit Experts: Connect and collaborate with the Jitterbit Community, a global network of Jitterbit users and experts.

Available globally, this expanded enablement resource means Jitterbit's channel community can quickly answer customer questions across a vast array of topics and use time-proven shortcuts to speed up implementations.

Design, Source AI Agents within AI-Infused Harmony Platform

According to a recent Jitterbit survey , 69% of UK and US enterprises are not currently set up to deliver agentic AI - presenting a huge opportunity for those across the IT industry looking to offer these services.

Rather than relying on 'off the shelf' or 'sameware' tech offerings to meet this growing demand, enterprises are increasingly turning to Jitterbit Harmony to take full control of their own AI-infused future.

“The market we operate in is more dynamic and fast-paced than ever before,” said Taglioretti.“Businesses are increasingly relying on technology to drive their success, and the demand for innovative, scalable solutions has reached new heights. Agentic AI is not just a trend - it's a massive wave of opportunity, and together, we are perfectly positioned to ride it.”

