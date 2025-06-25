Build Your Dream Home With Vastu: Tips For Peace, Wealth, And Health
A house is not just walls and a roof; it's a sacred space filled with life's aspirations and beliefs. To ensure peace, health, and wealth reside within, following Vastu Shastra guidelines during construction is crucial.
Vastu Guidelines for House Construction
Every room should have four corners. Each corner should have a strong brick foundation of at least four and a half inches. This ensures the stability of the house. These corners must be constructed before the foundation pillars are placed.
Vastu Rules for Flooring and Roofing
When concreting the floor, start from the southwest corner (Niruthi) and finish in the northeast corner (Eshanya). This ensures proper energy flow according to Vastu. When constructing the roof – centering, rebar tying, and concrete pouring – should also begin in the southwest corner.
Vastu Tips for Staircases and Drainage
When installing handrails for staircases, the north and east sides should not be higher than the south and west sides, respectively. It's best if they are of equal height. The drainage for rainwater or wastewater should flow towards the north, northeast, or east. These directions are considered positive in Vastu.
Floor Height and Kitchen Considerations
The height of the floor is crucial. According to Vastu experts, the floor of the southwest room (Niruthi) should be higher, and the floor of the northeast room (Eshanya) should be lower. Otherwise, all rooms should have the same floor level.
Vastu rules are essential in the kitchen. The kitchen platform should not touch the north wall. There should be at least one foot or three-quarters of a foot gap between the sink and the wall. This promotes well-being and hygiene in the kitchen.
Vastu Remedies for Apartments
Many people live in apartments where Vastu principles may not be followed. Since changing the direction or layout of the apartment is impossible, the question arises about solutions for Vastu defects. Ancient texts recommend a Yantra called Pancha Sira Sthapanam. This Yantra, made of silver, gold, or copper, should be installed at the main entrance. After performing a Vastu Puja, this Yantra spreads positive energy throughout the house.
This Yantra has the heads of five animals engraved on it – lion, tortoise, boar, elephant, and bull. Each represents unique energies. It mitigates the negative effects of Vastu defects and promotes peace and prosperity in the home.
Following Vastu guidelines during house construction enhances balance and well-being. A house is a sacred space for generations to come. To ensure its health and peace, these Vastu tips can guide us. Solutions like Yantras and Pujas can further enhance Vastu compliance and bring positive change. Therefore, by following Vastu advice from the initial stages of construction, we can create a fulfilling and bright life.
