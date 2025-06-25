Oneplus Nord 5 Camera Details REVEALED Ahead Of July 8 Launch

OnePlus is continuing to roll out features for the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE5 ahead of the phone's July 8 launch. The OnePlus Nord 5 will include the same 50-megapixel primary camera sensor that the firm has used in the OnePlus 13 series, including the newly released OnePlus 13s, the company said on Tuesday. Put another way, the business is promising amazing camera performance with the Nord 5, but it is clear that the rest of the camera hardware, including the lenses and other components, will be different aside from the sensor.

OnePlus Nord 5 camera details REVEALED

The firm said that the OnePlus Nord 5's back camera would feature the same Sony LYT-700 image sensor that was previously used in the top OnePlus 13 series handsets. Simultaneously, the JN5 sensor will power a second 50-megapixel camera on the front of the phone. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 116-degree field of view would be included with the 50-megapixel back camera.

OnePlus Nord 5 camera specs are out, and they're looking pretty solid:📷 Rear: 50MP Sony LYT700 sensor with OIS🌄 Ultrawide: 8MP ultrawide lens on the back🤳 Front: 50MP Samsung JN5 with multi-focus🎥 Video: 4K 60FPS recording supported on both front and rear#OnePlusNord5 twitter/uNOmrUhiMO

Now, customers should maintain their expectations in accordance with the market category in which the Nord 5 will be released, even though the camera hardware of the phone will undoubtedly share certain similarities with the flagship phones. This is due to the possibility that, considering its anticipated high price, its camera system may not be a perfect duplicate of the one found in the OnePlus 13.

According to OnePlus, the Nord 5 will include an exceptionally capable camera system that will make use of "the OnePlus 13 HDR algorithm" to guarantee "lifelike colour reproduction and exceptional detail retention, even in low-light conditions."

Although the OnePlus Nord 5's specifications are yet unknown, it has been disclosed that it would employ the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, making it one of the quickest phones in its class. The Nord 5 will also support 144 FPS in Call of Duty and BGMI, according to the firm. Cryo-Velocity vapour chamber cooling will also be a feature.

Apart from the two phones, the OnePlus Buds 4 will also be launched in India on July 8. This is going to be a pair of fully loaded earbuds, complete with active noise cancellation.