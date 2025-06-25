Nextbillion.Ai Selects Tomtom Orbis Maps To Deliver Enhanced Enterprise-Grade Solutions Globally

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMSTERDAM, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2 ), the location technology specialist, and NextBillion.ai, a leading provider of AI-powered mapping solutions for enterprise, today announced an expanded partnership to deliver precise route calculations and travel time estimations across mobility, fleet, and logistics industries globally. NextBillion.ai leverages TomTom Orbis Maps within its API-first platform to deliver a powerful optimization and scheduling experience, better optimized routes and advanced integration capabilities.

all-in-one API platform prioritizes ease of use, customization and seamless integration across routing, navigation, and tracking use cases. It offers advanced features, such as customizable objective functions, sophisticated task sequencing, and support for over 50 constraints, allowing businesses to navigate their roadmaps with ease.

The integration of TomTom Orbis Maps into the NextBillion.ai engine equips drivers and field service agents with efficient routing, enabling them to perform deliveries and tasks more effectively. Improved routing and more accurate estimated times of arrival support increased productivity and enhanced safety. Additionally, as TomTom supports truck-specific routing that considers vehicle dimensions, weight, and cargo type, customers are guaranteed efficient and regulation-compliant navigation in all instances.

“At we're focused on helping enterprises solve complex mapping and routing challenges at scale,” said Gaurav Bubna, Co-founder,“Integrating TomTom's Orbis Maps into our platform allows us to offer even greater accuracy, customization, and operational efficiency, empowering our customers to make smarter decisions in real-time.”

“We are proud to expand our partnership with NextBillion.ai and deliver improved solutions to the mobility and logistics industries,” said Mike Schoofs, Chief Revenue Officer, TomTom.“By combining the advanced capabilities of TomTom Orbis Maps with API-first platform, we support businesses with more accurate and efficient routing.”

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Thousands of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world's smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs empower the dreamers and doers to move our world forward.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 3,600 employees around the globe, TomTom has been shaping the future of mobility for over 30 years.

About

NextBillion.ai is a leader in AI-powered routing and route optimization solutions, helping businesses customize, scale, and optimize their routing infrastructure through advanced APIs and tools. Operating globally across diverse industries, including logistics, field services, food delivery, and ride-hailing, platform processes millions of API calls daily, serving enterprises with tailored mapping solutions designed for their unique business needs.

