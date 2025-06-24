Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) Positioning Itself As A Premier Nevada Mine Developer And Explorer In Today's Gold Market
Walker Lane is one of the hottest exploration area plays in the United States and is known for its high-grade gold and silver discoveries
Lahontan's centerpiece in the region is the Santa Fe Mine project, a former open-pit producer
Beyond Santa Fe, Lahontan holds three additional properties - West Santa Fe, Moho and Redlich - that enhance the company's upside
A Canadian-based mineral exploration company with four high-potential gold and silver projects in Nevada's Walker Lane, Lahontan (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) is operated via U.S. subsidiaries. With a flagship brownfield mine, robust resource, and active drilling programs, Lahontan offers investors exposure to both near-term development and exploration upside in one of the world's most mining-friendly regions - Nevada's Walker Lane.
The Walker Lane stands out as one of the hottest exploration plays in the U.S. and is known for its high-grade gold and silver discoveries, reports a May 2025 Investing News Network (“INN”) report . The trend follows a geologic trough along the California-Nevada border, shaped by sinistral strike-slip faults that...
