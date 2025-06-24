TN Govt Creates Freshwater Ponds To Revive Mangroves In Polluted Ennore Estuary
The Ennore estuary and the adjoining Kosasthalaiyar River have long suffered from chemical contamination and thermal pollution, particularly due to the discharge of hot coolant water from the TANGEDCO thermal power plant. Recognising the environmental degradation, the Forest Department has initiated a mangrove restoration programme using a water-retention strategy to overcome the challenges of a toxic estuarine environment.
According to Environment Secretary Supriya Sahu, each of the 12 ponds is four metres deep and has been constructed on dry land across several locations where tidal inflow alone cannot sustain mangrove roots.“These ponds hold fresh water and are designed to receive tidal inflow as well. In many of the dry island areas near Ennore, the roots of mangroves were unable to access water. This intervention is meant to address that issue,” she explained.
The department has planted around 1.6 lakh mangrove seedlings and another two lakh mangrove associate species such as Avicennia marina, Rhizophora mucronata, and Excoecaria agallocha. The ponds are expected not only to help root establishment but also to improve fish breeding and support aquatic biodiversity.
The restoration drive spans nine villages, including Puzhuthivakkam, Katupalli, and Edayanchavadi, where different planting methods -- such as the fishbone and linear techniques -- were adopted based on detailed soil and water analysis.
Sahu added that around 32,000 mangrove seedlings and 40,000 mangrove associate plants are being raised to replace those lost during last year's southwest monsoon. However, despite the government's ecological push, local fishermen say pollution remains rampant.
Fisherfolk from Kattukuppam, one of Ennore's major fishing hamlets, allege that industries continue to release untreated effluents, including oil and petroleum waste, into the river.
Activists have echoed these concerns, demanding stricter enforcement of pollution control norms and real-time monitoring of industrial discharge.
The Ennore creek area, rich in biodiversity and crucial for local livelihoods, has been under environmental stress for over two decades due to the unchecked expansion of thermal power stations, petrochemical facilities, and ports.
While the state's initiative is being lauded as a scientifically sound approach to mangrove revival, experts warn that without curbing ongoing pollution and regulating industrial activity, the restoration efforts may not be sustainable in the long run.
The Forest Department, meanwhile, has assured that it will continue weekly monitoring of the saplings and the water quality in the newly created ponds.“This is not a one-time intervention. It's a long-term ecological commitment,” said an official overseeing the project.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment