Mission Service Companies Makes A Major Move Into Pool Construction With Acquisition Of Classic Pools Of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX - May 24, 2025 - What began as a mission to beautify backyards has now made a bold leap forward. Mission Service Companies, West Texas's trusted name in outdoor living, has acquired Classic Pools of Lubbock, expanding its services to include custom pool construction, smart pool technology, and full-service pool maintenance throughout the region.

This strategic move allows Mission to deliver truly end-to-end outdoor solutions - from landscaping and hardscaping to custom-designed pools built for Lubbock's unique soil and climate conditions.

“This isn't just about building pools - it's about building places where Lubbock families connect,” said Tanner Thetford, President of Mission Service Companies.“By bringing Classic Pools into the Mission family, we're preserving a trusted legacy and expanding it with cutting-edge technology, deeper resources, and an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship.”

Building on Legacy, Growing Local Jobs

The acquisition adds new positions to Mission's Lubbock-based workforce, increasing its outdoor construction team by over 30% with plans to hire more designers, technicians, and service specialists in 2024.

“This move allows us to deepen our roots in Lubbock,” said Thetford.“We're not just growing our service offering - we're investing in local talent and bringing more year-round jobs to West Texas.”

The team from Classic Pools has officially joined Mission Service Companies, ensuring continuity of care for existing customers while expanding access to new technology, warranties, and services.

Smarter Pools for West Texas Backyards

With residential pool demand continuing to rise, Mission now offers:



Fully custom pool designs

Specializing in Gunite Pool Construction

Smart automation and energy-efficient equipment Weekly pool maintenance and renovation services



Every pool is engineered to address Lubbock's environmental challenges - expansive soils, temperature extremes, and wind - ensuring long-term durability and low maintenance.

Visit the link to explore Mission's new pool offerings . Or, for directions or updates, visit their Google Business Profile .

About Mission Service Companies

Mission Service Companies is a Lubbock-based leader in professional landscaping, irrigation, outdoor lighting, hardscaping, and holiday décor - now expanded to include custom pool construction and care. Locally owned and deeply invested in the West Texas community, Mission is known for its service-first mindset, innovative design, and deep expertise in regional outdoor living.