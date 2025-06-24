Tesla Ordered By French Investigators To Stop 'Deceptive' Claims Or Face Fines: Report

American EV giant Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has reportedly been ordered by France's consumer affairs and fraud investigators to stop“deceptive” claims over the level of autonomy of its cars or face thousands of euros in fines.

Investigators at France's competition, consumer affairs, and anti-fraud directorate general (DGCCRF) said that an enquiry carried out in 2023 and 2024 had found a string of breaches and offenses that were unfair to consumers and against the law, the Financial Times reported.

The probe found that Tesla engaged in“deceptive commercial practices” about the ability of its Tesla vehicles to be“fully autonomous,” the investigators said, as per the report.

The probe also identified other instances such as the company issuing sales contracts with no dates, time or place of vehicle delivery, failure to provide refunds or receipts, and failure to refund customers on time.

DGCCRF called upon Tesla to comply with its order within four months, failing which the company would face fines of €50,000 ($58,119) per day for each day that it did not conform to the demands, according to the report.

Even within its home ground in the U.S., Tesla is facing probes from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) regarding the capabilities of its driver assistance technologies. Tesla's full self-driving technology, contrary to its nickname, requires drivers to pay active attention to the road and be ready to take over as and when required.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, however, has expressed optimism about the technology enabling wholly autonomous traveling.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Tesla jumped from 'neutral' to 'bullish' territory over the past 24 hours while message volume rose from 'low' to 'normal' levels.

TSLA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 2 p.m. ET on June 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

TSLA stock is down 15% this year but up by about 88% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.