Tesla Ordered By French Investigators To Stop 'Deceptive' Claims Or Face Fines: Report
American EV giant Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has reportedly been ordered by France's consumer affairs and fraud investigators to stop“deceptive” claims over the level of autonomy of its cars or face thousands of euros in fines.
Investigators at France's competition, consumer affairs, and anti-fraud directorate general (DGCCRF) said that an enquiry carried out in 2023 and 2024 had found a string of breaches and offenses that were unfair to consumers and against the law, the Financial Times reported.
The probe found that Tesla engaged in“deceptive commercial practices” about the ability of its Tesla vehicles to be“fully autonomous,” the investigators said, as per the report.
The probe also identified other instances such as the company issuing sales contracts with no dates, time or place of vehicle delivery, failure to provide refunds or receipts, and failure to refund customers on time.
DGCCRF called upon Tesla to comply with its order within four months, failing which the company would face fines of €50,000 ($58,119) per day for each day that it did not conform to the demands, according to the report.
Even within its home ground in the U.S., Tesla is facing probes from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) regarding the capabilities of its driver assistance technologies. Tesla's full self-driving technology, contrary to its nickname, requires drivers to pay active attention to the road and be ready to take over as and when required.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, however, has expressed optimism about the technology enabling wholly autonomous traveling.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Tesla jumped from 'neutral' to 'bullish' territory over the past 24 hours while message volume rose from 'low' to 'normal' levels.TSLA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 2 p.m. ET on June 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
TSLA stock is down 15% this year but up by about 88% over the past 12 months.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment