Jethro Smith Draws Enthusiastic Readers At The 30Th Annual LA Times Festival Of Books
Exploring Intuition and Spiritual Awakening Through Books That Inspire and EmpowerJethro Smith's books are a bridge between the unseen and the deeply personal-both grounding and transformative.” - MainSpring Books
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrating three decades of literary excellence, the 30th Annual LA Times Festival of Books became a stage for spiritual connection and intuitive exploration as author and gifted intuitive Jethro Smith captivated festivalgoers with his two featured works: Uncle Jethro's Guide to the Sixth Sense and Living in the Psychic Realm .
Presented by MainSpring Books, both titles sparked meaningful conversations with readers eager to explore metaphysical insights and the power of intuition.
As a certified psychic, Reiki Master, and radio host of Psychics Gone Wild, Jethro Smith shared more than just books-he offered a glimpse into a lifetime of light work and spiritual awakening. His presence at the event resonated deeply, with many attendees praising the authenticity, wisdom, and practical guidance found in his writing.
In Living in the Psychic Realm, readers were moved by Smith's autobiographical journey-from a childhood filled with unexplainable visions to his adult life spent guiding others through their own spiritual paths. The book was especially well-received by those seeking healing and a deeper understanding of the unseen world.
His second title, Uncle Jethro's Guide to the Sixth Sense, invited visitors to awaken their own intuitive gifts through accessible tools like dice, dominoes, and daily meditations. Festivalgoers described the book as“eye-opening” and“empowering,” with many noting that it helped them see intuition not as a mystery, but as a skill to be nurtured.
The response at the LA Times Festival of Books reaffirmed Jethro Smith's impact as a spiritual guide and author. Readers left not only with books in hand, but also with renewed curiosity about the energy within and around them.
