Petrobras Plans Big Move Into Ethanol With $2.2 Billion Investment
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Petrobras, Brazil's state oil company, is making a major push into ethanol, a key renewable fuel in the country. On June 24, 2025, Petrobras executive William Nozaki confirmed the company wants to announce a new partnership in the ethanol business by the end of this year.
This is part of a larger plan to invest $2.2 billion in ethanol production from 2025 to 2029. Petrobras aims to produce 2 billion liters of ethanol each year, using sugarcane and corn grown mostly in Brazil's Southeast and Central-West.
Instead of building new factories on its own, Petrobras is talking with big ethanol companies like Raízen, BP, and Inpasa. The plan is to join forces, combining Petrobras 's money and infrastructure with the experience and factories of these partners.
This approach helps Petrobras move faster and avoid the risks of starting from scratch. Petrobras's CEO, Magda Chambriard, says ethanol is now the main competitor to gasoline in Brazil. Gasoline sales are expected to fall as more people and companies choose cleaner fuels.
Brazil's government has also passed new laws to support biofuels like ethanol , which are better for the environment. This ethanol plan is just one part of Petrobras's much bigger $111 billion business plan for the next five years.
The company will also spend money on oil refining, exploring for new oil, making fertilizers, and investing in renewable energy like wind, solar, and hydrogen. Petrobras also plans to pay out up to $55 billion in dividends to its shareholders.
Petrobras used to be a big player in ethanol but stepped back years ago. Now, with new policies and market changes, the company wants to return and be a leader again. By working with established ethanol producers, Petrobras hopes to quickly become a major force in this market.
This move matters because it shows Petrobras is preparing for a future where cleaner fuels are more important. The company wants to stay strong in Brazil's energy market, even as demand for traditional fuels like gasoline goes down.
For business readers, this is a sign that Petrobras is serious about adapting to new energy trends and protecting its place as a top fuel supplier in Brazil.
