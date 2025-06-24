Ontario Welcomes Hilton Foods' $192M Investment In Brantford

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) BRANTFORD, Ontario - The Ontario government is welcoming an investment of $192 million from Hilton Foods Canada to build its first North American food processing and distribution facility in Brantford, creating 150 new, good-paying jobs.

The government is supporting Hilton Foods' expansion with a $1.5 million investment from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund, helping to grow and diversify the province's food manufacturing industry. This investment is part of the government's plan to protect Ontario by making our province the most competitive place in the G7 to invest, create jobs and do business.

“Hilton Foods' decision to establish its first North American facility in Ontario is a testament to the robust business environment our government has worked to create by lowering the cost of doing business, cutting red tape and creating new trade opportunities for Ontario businesses,” said Vic Fedeli, minister of economic development, job creation and trade.“Our government will continue to make strategic investments to protect Ontario's economy, create good-paying jobs, and build a more competitive, resilient and self-reliant economy.”

Hilton Foods Canada Inc. will build a new 230,000-square-foot food processing and warehouse distribution facility that will process protein products, including beef, pork, lamb, and seafood, for distribution centres as far as Mississauga, Cornwall and Moncton. This investment marks a significant milestone for the company as it opens its first food manufacturing operation in North America.

“Today is an exciting milestone and the official start of construction on our very first Hilton Foods facility in Canada,” said Matt Lee, regional CEO of Hilton Foods.“This is the beginning of a long-term commitment to Ontario's food supply chain, to the people of this region, and to the future of high-quality Canadian food products, right here in Brantford, Ontario. We're proud to be bringing innovation, quality, and efficiency to the food supply chain, and most importantly, provide Canadian families with products they can trust and enjoy every day.”

The Southwestern Ontario Development Fund is a stream of Ontario's Regional Development Program (RDP), launched in 2019 to provide tailored financial assistance and advisory services to help businesses and municipalities invest in equipment, innovation, workforce development, and market expansion in eastern and southwestern Ontario. Ontario's investment in Hilton Foods is part of the government's plan to protect workers and families by building a resilient and self-reliant economy.

Quick facts



To date, the RDP has supported over 165 projects, leveraged $2.1 billion in investments, and created more than 4,000 jobs in communities across the province.

In 2022, the Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Competitiveness (AMIC) stream of the RDP was launched to support advanced manufacturers across the province. Ontario is now providing additional funds to enhance the AMIC stream that will help more firms with the financial support and tools needed to improve competitiveness, while strengthening essential supply chains.

As part of the 2025 Ontario Budget , the government is enhancing and expanding the Ontario Made Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit , providing an additional $1.3 billion over three years to help lower costs for businesses that invest in buildings, machinery and equipment that are used for manufacturing or processing in Ontario. Applications for the next intake round of regional development funding opened on June 19, 2025.

The post Ontario welcomes Hilton Foods' $192M investment in Brantford appeared first on Caribbean News Global .