Zenatech, Inc.


2025-06-24 03:11:58
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:18 AM EST - ZenaTech, Inc. : Announced it has signed an offer to acquire a Virginia-headquartered land survey and civil engineering firm with operations in three states and expertise serving major US federal government agencies and regional infrastructure programs. Upon completion, this acquisition would mark ZenaTech's first entry into the states of Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, accelerating the Company's expansion across the Southeast region of the US.“This acquisition reinforces our DaaS business model expansion objectives to provide drone innovation supporting US federal government, defense, and infrastructure surveying,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO.“With an established client base spanning federal agencies and regional construction markets, we are gaining both geographic reach and access to a high-value pipeline of projects where drone-based surveys and inspections can dramatically improve speed, precision and data quality for greater efficiency and precision.” ZenaTech, Inc. shares N are trading up 11 cents at $3.88.

