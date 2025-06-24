Beyond Ordinary Issues Call For Speakers For Promptcon.AI 2025, A Virtual Conference On The Power And Ethics Of Applied AI
Speaker proposals are being accepted through September 15, with 40 open presentation slots available. Practitioners, technologists, researchers, strategic thinkers, and thought leaders are encouraged to propose their talks.
Caption: Jacob Anderson, Founder of Beyond Ordinary and PromptCon
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
"PromptCon is designed for people doing the real work-shipping tools, testing boundaries, or asking the right questions," said Jacob Anderson , founder and CEO of Beyond Ordinary . "We're looking for speakers who want to move the conversation forward-whether that's helping others build smarter infrastructure or examining the ethics of how these systems impact labor, learning, or leadership."
The event is structured around three thematic tracks:
- Applications: Tactical deployment of LLMs and AI in operations, automation, and enterprise workflows
Innovation: Explorations of frameworks, performance strategies, and experimental agent design Social Implications: Sessions on misinformation, AI bias, labor displacement, and inclusive development
Confirmed speakers include:
- Andrew Brooks (CEO, Contextual) on ROI in enterprise AI deployment
Kham Inthirath (CEO, Compound Effect) on LLMs as co-pilots in business ops Jared Zoneraich (Founder, PromptLayer) on agent testing strategies
Chris Gee (Chris Gee Consulting) on AI's role in reshaping entry-level work Andrew Barrow (Founder, Revenue Arc) on competitive strategy in AI innovation
Each day of PromptCon will open with a keynote and close with cross-track conversations tying technical progress to broader ethical, social, and strategic questions.
How to Apply:
Interested speakers should submit proposals directly to ... no later than September 15. Submissions will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and selected speakers will join a diverse lineup of technologists, executives, researchers, non-technical super-users, and tomorrows AI thought leaders.
About Beyond Ordinary Software Solutions
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment