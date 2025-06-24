US House Of Representatives Bans Whatsapp Citing Security Concerns

Meta Platforms' popular WhatsApp messaging service has been banned from all US House of Representatives devices, according to a memo sent to House staff on Monday, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The memo, issued by the Office of Cybersecurity, stated that WhatsApp was deemed a“high risk” to users. The primary concerns were the app's lack of transparency regarding user data protection, the absence of end-to-end encryption for stored data, and potential security risks associated with its use.

The memo, from the chief administrative officer, advised House staff to use other messaging platforms that are considered more secure, including Microsoft Teams, Amazon Wickr, Signal, and Apple's iMessage and FaceTime.

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, strongly disagreed with the decision. A spokesperson for the company emphasized that WhatsApp provides a higher level of security than some of the approved alternatives. Meta argued that the app is one of the most secure messaging platforms globally, citing its end-to-end encryption and other privacy features.

In a significant revelation from earlier this year, a WhatsApp official disclosed that Israeli spyware firm Paragon Solutions had targeted many of the platform's users, including journalists and members of civil society. This incident drew attention to the broader issue of digital surveillance and data security.

“We take the protection of the people's House very seriously,” said Catherine Szpindor, Chief Administrative Officer of the House. In a statement to the Financial Times, she added,“We are constantly monitoring and analyzing potential cybersecurity risks that could compromise the safety and confidentiality of House members and staff.”

The ban on WhatsApp will go into effect on June 30, with all staff members required to uninstall the app from their official House devices. Despite the restriction in the House, WhatsApp remains approved for use in the US Senate, though this could change depending on future cybersecurity assessments.

This move comes amid Meta's broader push to deepen its ties with the US military and government. The company has been working to allow various government agencies to use its AI models for defense purposes. In a recent development, Meta's Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Bosworth, was named a lieutenant colonel in the US Army Reserve's Executive Innovation Corps-a position seen by analysts as part of Meta's strategy to further integrate with the US military's technological initiatives.

The ban on WhatsApp is also reminiscent of the US House's 2022 decision to prohibit TikTok from government devices due to similar concerns over data security, particularly in relation to the app's ties to the Chinese government.

As Meta navigates these challenges, the company's growing relationship with the US military and government underscores its evolving role in both the digital and defense sectors.