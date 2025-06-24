Esgaming Launches CZ-360B All-In-One Liquid Cooler: High-Performance Cooling With Style And Silence

MENAFN - GetNews) Esgaming, a globally recognized brand in gaming hardware innovation, proudly announces the launch of the CZ-360B, a next-generation all-in-one liquid CPU cooler engineered for maximum thermal efficiency and visual impact. Tailored for high-performance gaming rigs, overclocked systems, and content creation workstations, the CZ-360B delivers the advanced cooling performance modern users demand, with aesthetics to match.







Power Meets Precision: Optimized for High-End Systems

The CZ-360B features a TDP rating of 280W ±10%, making it an ideal choice for demanding builds running the latest high-performance CPUs. Whether used in gaming towers or rendering-intensive workstations, the cooler's robust engineering ensures stable thermal management under load.

Its unique 3D-style pump head is not only a functional heat management component but also a visual centerpiece. Enhanced with vivid RGB lighting, the CZ-360B integrates seamlessly into ARGB ecosystems, supporting synchronization via major motherboard lighting control software.

Advanced Technical Architecture

This premium cooler is built with precision and durability at its core. Key specifications include:



Radiator Dimensions: 394 × 120 × 27mm

Pump Dimensions: 76 × 82 × 60mm

Pump Speed: 2600 RPM ±10%

Pump Bearing: Long-life ceramic bearing

Fan Specs:



Size: 120 × 120 × 25mm (x3)



Speed: 800–1800 RPM ±10%



Airflow: 68.1 CFM



Air Pressure: 1.68 mmH2O (Max)



Noise Level: ≤30dB(A)



Connectors: 5V 3Pin ARGB & 4Pin PWM Bearing Type: Hydraulic

The pump operates at 12V and features a 70,000-hour lifespan, while the fans combine high airflow and low acoustic output, making the CZ-360B ideal for environments where performance and quiet operation are equally important.

Global Target Market & Application Versatility

The CZ-360B is designed for DIY PC builders, modding enthusiasts, and system integrators across Europe, North America, South America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. It's also ideal for gaming hardware retailers, e-commerce platforms, and OEM/ODM customers seeking customizable cooling solutions with reliable thermal control.

Customer Feedback & Key Advantages

Customers praise the CZ-360B for its impressive blend of performance, design, and user-friendliness:



“Amazing lighting and solid cooling performance for the price.”

“Very quiet even under load, and the build quality is impressive.” “Great compatibility and easy to install.”

Additional advantages include:



Stylish 3D RGB design

Strong thermal output handling

Low-noise fan operation

Long-term durability through ceramic and hydraulic bearing components ARGB sync support for full lighting integration

Manufacturing Excellence and Customization Options

Each CZ-360B is manufactured through a detailed, quality-controlled process:



Component Sourcing: High-grade ceramic pump bearings, hydraulic fans, and aluminum radiators

CNC Precision Machining: For thermal performance optimization

Semi-Automated Assembly: Ensures consistent quality

100% Testing: Includes leak, RPM, acoustic, and RGB function validation Packaging: Includes mounting kit, user manual, thermal paste, and sync cables

Esgaming also supports OEM/ODM customization, allowing partners to personalize logos, packaging, and technical specifications.

About Esgaming

Esgaming has established itself as a leading force in gaming hardware innovation. With nearly 30 years of industry experience behind it, Esgaming continues to build on a legacy of international quality, product integrity, and cutting-edge thermal solutions.

All Esgaming products, including the CZ-360B, are developed in compliance with global quality certifications including ISO9001, CE, UL, RoHS, and 80Plus, ensuring top-tier performance, safety, and environmental standards.

Esgaming products are now distributed worldwide and widely recognized for meeting international standards for performance, safety, and environmental sustainability.

Explore Esgaming's full range of products:

Website:

Whatsapp: +86 13690469645

Email: ...