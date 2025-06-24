Enterprise-Grade Nexustek Cloud Management Solutions Now On AWS Marketplace

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Spanning hybrid infrastructure and DevOps to data and AI, cybersecurity, and IT staffing, NexusTek's managed and professional services help organizations tackle their critical cloud challenges. Through AWS Marketplace, cloud customers can now gain immediate access to NexusTek's senior-level capabilities and support, bypassing traditional provisioning and hiring processes. With more than 600 cloud certifications and over 25 years of experience in hybrid cloud, security, and modernization solutions, NexusTek leverages deep partnerships with AWS and other leading technology providers to optimize and secure complex cloud environments.

In addition, NexusTek services allow customers to use AWS-centric technologies while fulfilling their existing cloud contracts, ensuring maximum utilization of their committed cloud investments.

"Making the most of your cloud investments is much more achievable with the right partner by your side," said NexusTek CEO Hamilton Yu. "Our new AWS Marketplace presence will help connect organizations that are ready to transform and optimize their cloud operations with NexusTek's proven expertise and hands-on support."

NexusTek's comprehensive AWS Marketplace service portfolio features:



Cloud: Hybrid Cloud Managed Services, Cloud Cost Optimization, AWS Cloud Readiness, Cloud Security Posture Assessment, Cloud Foundation & Migration Pathway, AWS Well-Architected Framework Review

DevOps: DevOps Modernization, DevOps On Demand

Data and AI: Data & AI Readiness Assessment Staffing: Expert Staff Augmentation

"Organizations shouldn't have to endure long procurement cycles to execute their cloud strategy," said Peter Newton, SVP of Cloud Services at NexusTek. "AWS Marketplace gives our customers immediate access to NexusTek's broad service portfolio with an experience that's as fast and simple as launching an EC2 instance."

To explore NexusTek's managed and professional services on the AWS Marketplace, visit

About NexusTek

Trusted by thousands of businesses, NexusTek specializes in providing IT services that span hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, data and AI, managed IT services, and IT consulting. Our comprehensive offerings provide tailored solutions that drive performance, enhance security, and foster growth. We leverage the latest technology and strategic partnerships to deliver proactive, innovative solutions that address your business challenges and support your long-term success.

