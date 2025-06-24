Kinaxis And Tosoh Corporation Formulate An AI-Powered Supply Chain Transformation

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today announced that Tosoh Corporation, a major player in the global chemical industry, chose Kinaxis to streamline operations and support continued business growth. In an industry known for frequent disruptions, Tosoh needed a resilient, agile solution to enable the company to respond faster to market shifts and maintain operational continuity in a highly regulated and fast-evolving sector.

As one of the largest chlor-alkali manufacturers in Asia, Tosoh supplies an array of basic and organic chemicals. From petrochemical operations that supply ethylene, polymers, and polyethylene, to its advanced materials business that serves the global semiconductor, display, and solar industries; even minor disruptions can have negative ripple effects across the supply chain.

Tosoh selected the Kinaxis MaestroTM platform for its unique ability to provide end-to-end orchestration that will strengthen coordination between sales and operations, optimize inventory, and improve supply and demand balancing, while navigating industry volatility. Historically reliant on spreadsheet-based manual processes, Tosoh faced significant challenges achieving visibility across its global operations. With Maestro, they now gain a powerful, unified platform that replaces fragmented workflows with intelligent automation, enabling faster, more sophisticated, data-driven decisions.

“We're excited to be working with Kinaxis to enhance and transform our supply chain operations,” said Mitsuhiro Nishimura, vice president at Tosoh Corporation .“Traditional Enterprise Resource Planning systems simply can't keep up with the complexity and speed required in today's chemical industry, and Maestro will allow us to navigate industry challenges with greater resilience while advancing business growth and performance.”

“Kinaxis is excited to expand our footprint in the global chemical sector with Tosoh Corporation as they transform their supply chain operations and build market resilience,” said Masa Kogure, president, Japan at Kinaxis .“Maestro will drive efficiency, agility and growth across their global operations with the visibility and speed needed to plan for and avoid disruptions, which are frequent across the complex chemical industry.”

