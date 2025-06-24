Cirium Introduces First AI-Powered Solution For On-Time Performance Analysis

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Cirium, the global leader in aviation analytics, has launched OTP Improvement AI, a groundbreaking generative AI-powered solution designed to transform how airlines and airports analyze and enhance their On-Time Performance (OTP). This innovative tool addresses long-standing challenges in operational efficiency and disruption management, offering faster, smarter, and more proactive decision-making capabilities.

OTP Improvement AI sets itself apart by addressing the specific challenges airlines and airports face, such as the time-intensive nature of traditional OTP analysis and the struggle to manage cascading delays caused by factors like weather or technical issues. By using advanced generative AI, the platform transforms complex data into precise insights, enabling operators to trends, streamline resources, and make swift decisions that minimize delays and improve the overall passenger experience.

“Operational disruptions, whether caused by weather, strikes, or unforeseen technical issues, can create a ripple effect across the air travel system,” said Jeremy Bowen, CEO of Cirium.“With OTP Improvement AI, we're equipping the industry with the tools to anticipate these challenges, take swift action, and ultimately deliver a better experience for passengers.”

A New Standard in Operational Efficiency

This cutting-edge platform enables aviation stakeholders to move beyond reactive problem-solving to predictive decision-making. Airlines and airports can analyze delay propagation, monitor block times, and assess unplanned disruptions with ease. The tool also supports scenario planning, benchmark analysis, and performance reviews, creating a 360-degree view of operational dynamics.

For example, an airline experiencing cascading delays due to severe weather can use OTP Improvement AI to test and identify possible alternative solutions, minimizing passenger impact and operational costs. Airports could similarly optimize resource allocation, ensuring better alignment with real-time conditions.

By connecting directly to Cirium Core which includes the OTP data, the solution sets a new standard for accuracy and insight across the aviation value chain.

Driving Results Across the Aviation Industry

The launch of OTP Improvement AI underscores Cirium's commitment to driving digital transformation in aviation. Through AI-driven insights, the platform aims to enhance situational awareness, improve operational performance, and support industry players in meeting rising demands for agility and efficiency.

“Many operational teams today lack the tools to anticipate and mitigate disruptions before they escalate,” Bowen added.“Cirium's latest solution empowers these teams with data-driven intelligence, enabling them to stay ahead of challenges, reduce delays, and improve decision-making across the board.”

For more information on Cirium's OTP Improvement AI, visit

About Cirium

Cirium® is the world's most trusted source of aviation analytics. The company delivers powerful data and cutting-edge analytics to empower a wide spectrum of industry players. Equipping airlines, airports, travel enterprises, aircraft manufacturers, and financial entities with the clarity and intelligence they need to optimize their operations, make informed decisions, and accelerate revenue growth.

Cirium® is part of LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a RELX business, which provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The shares of RELX PLC are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

For further information please follow Cirium® on LinkedIn or visit cirium .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink