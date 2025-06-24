Centex Technologies And Sterling Computers Corporation Form Joint Venture: Sterteck

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KILLEEN, Texas and NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centex Technologies, a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leading IT consulting firm, and Sterling Computers Corporation, an award-winning provider of transformative technology solutions, are proud to announce the formation of their joint venture Sterteck. This partnership follows official approval by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) under the SBA Mentor-Protégé Program.

The newly formed joint venture combines Centex's agility, innovation, and socio-economic status with Sterling's deep federal expertise, contract performance history, and industry buying power. Together, the firms will offer scalable, secure, and mission-focused IT services across federal and SLED/C markets.

“This milestone represents a significant step forward in expanding our federal footprint,” said Abdul Subhani, President & CEO at Centex Technologies.“Partnering with Sterling allows us to scale our capabilities while remaining true to our mission of delivering secure, scalable, and customer-focused solutions.”

“As a company who once benefitted ourselves from the SBA's Mentor-Protégé Program,” added Brad Moore, CEO of Sterling,“we are firm believers in the tremendous reciprocal value of engaging in such collaborations, both for the partners themselves and for the clients whom they serve. As such, we are proud to work alongside Centex and to complement our strategic differentiators-proven industry performance, elite technical resources, extensive OEM buying power-with their own, an inspiring mixture of dexterity, creative vision, and a committed, mission-centered approach.”

ABOUT CENTEX TECHNOLOGIES

Centex Technologies is an IT consulting firm specializing in cybersecurity, IT modernization, and digital transformation for public and private sector clients. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified and 8(a) SBA firm, Centex brings nearly 20 years of experience delivering secure, scalable, and results-driven solutions. The firm supports federal clients through contract vehicles such as GSA MAS and SeaPort NxG and serves the SLED market via Texas HUB certification and purchasing programs including DIR and TIPS.

ABOUT STERLING COMPUTERS CORPORATION

For nearly 30 years, Sterling has been helping customers address their most complex technology requirements. Leveraging elite internal teams and superior industry partnerships, Sterling delivers transformative solutions in Digital Workspace, Modern Infrastructure, Connectivity, Security, Cloud, and Services. Sterling's clients include a range of Federal, State and Local, Education, and Commercial entities, all of whom receive an ethical, consistent, transparent, and predictable experience when working with the firm. Likewise, the award-winning solutions provider represents over 1,500 brands and product lines, with top-level certifications from the industry's best manufacturers. No matter the scope or complexity of a requirement, Sterling is your go-to partner.

Together under STERTECK, Centex and Sterling are poised to deliver world-class IT capabilities tailored to the evolving needs of government agencies.

