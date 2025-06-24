Mocpogo Pokémon GO Spoofer Launches 'Go Catcher' Auto Catch Without A GO Plus+

Mocpogo Pokémon GO Spoofer Launches 'Go Catcher' Auto Catch Without A GO Plus+
Image caption: MocPOGO Pokémon GO Spoofer Unveils“Go Catcher.”
No more Bluetooth syncing. No more button pressing. With Go Catcher, everything is handled within the app - giving players an effortless and efficient way to play the game while spoofing, walking, or simply relaxing.
WHAT MAKES MOCPOGO POKEMON GO SPOOFER DIFFERENT?
-
Auto Catch Like a Pro
Automatically catches Pokémon and collects PokéStop items using virtual GO Plus+ simulation. Instant GPS Spoofing
Teleport anywhere in the world - attend global events, find rare spawns, or explore regions without leaving home. Realistic Joystick Movement
Simulate walking or biking with smooth, customizable movement - perfect for egg hatching and exploration. Safety First
Smart cooldown timers and movement limits are built in to help avoid detection by Niantic. No Root or Jailbreak
Works flawlessly on iOS and Android, with no technical setup required.
HOW TO USE MOCPOGO GO CATCHERDownload and install the MocPOGO Pokémon GO spoofer iOS app . Tap the“Go Catcher” icon within the MocPOGO app to enable the feature. Download and launch iWhereGo Genius , which installs a modded version of Pokémon GO. Open on your iOS device. Navigate to Settings > Connected Devices and Services , then look under Available Devices. Tap to connect the virtual Pokémon GO Plus (Go Catcher) to start using it. Choose your preferred spoofing mode in MocPOGO (Joystick, Two-spot, or Multi-spot). Start playing - and let Go Catcher auto-catch while you explore virtually!
ABOUT MOCPOGO
MocPOGO is an advanced location changer and automation tool built specifically for Pokémon GO players. Designed for both iOS and Android, MocPOGO offers a full suite of features including GPS teleportation, joystick movement, and now, the powerful Go Catcher auto catch system. With a focus on user safety, simplicity, and performance, MocPOGO makes it easy for trainers to explore global locations, catch Pokémon automatically, and enjoy the game without boundaries - no root or jailbreak required.
Official Website:
YouTube: @MocPOGO/videos
Discord:
News Source: MocPOGO Co., Ltd
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment