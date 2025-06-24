Mocpogo Pokémon GO Spoofer Launches 'Go Catcher' Auto Catch Without A GO Plus+

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., June 24, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Say goodbye to manual catching and expensive hardware., the all-in-onesolution for Pokémon GO players, has officially releasedits newest feature that replicates the Pokémon GO Plus+ device - letting trainers catch Pokémon and spin PokéStops automatically, right from their phone.







Image caption: MocPOGO Pokémon GO Spoofer Unveils“Go Catcher.”

No more Bluetooth syncing. No more button pressing. With Go Catcher, everything is handled within the app - giving players an effortless and efficient way to play the game while spoofing, walking, or simply relaxing.

WHAT MAKES MOCPOGO POKEMON GO SPOOFER DIFFERENT?



Auto Catch Like a Pro

Automatically catches Pokémon and collects PokéStop items using virtual GO Plus+ simulation.

Instant GPS Spoofing

Teleport anywhere in the world - attend global events, find rare spawns, or explore regions without leaving home.

Realistic Joystick Movement

Simulate walking or biking with smooth, customizable movement - perfect for egg hatching and exploration.

Safety First

Smart cooldown timers and movement limits are built in to help avoid detection by Niantic. No Root or Jailbreak

Works flawlessly on iOS and Android, with no technical setup required.

HOW TO USE MOCPOGO GO CATCHER

Download and install the MocPOGOwithin the MocPOGO app to enable the feature., which installs a modded version of Pokémon GO.Open on your iOS device. Navigate to, then look under Available Devices. Tap to connect the virtualto start using it.Choose your preferred spoofing mode in MocPOGOStart playing - and let Go Catcher auto-catch while you explore virtually!

ABOUT MOCPOGO

MocPOGO is an advanced location changer and automation tool built specifically for Pokémon GO players. Designed for both iOS and Android, MocPOGO offers a full suite of features including GPS teleportation, joystick movement, and now, the powerful Go Catcher auto catch system. With a focus on user safety, simplicity, and performance, MocPOGO makes it easy for trainers to explore global locations, catch Pokémon automatically, and enjoy the game without boundaries - no root or jailbreak required.

Official Website:

YouTube: @MocPOGO/videos

Discord:

