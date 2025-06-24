Brazilian Smes To Get USD 700M For Renewables
These businesses will have the chance to finance international trade operations, sustainable production, and renewable energy projects. For energy, they will be able to receive credit for the purchase of equipment and supplies such as biofuels and solar, wind, and biomass energy systems.
The initiative is part of MIGA's Trade Finance Guarantee program, which offers guarantees against default risk, allowing global financial institutions to grant credit to Banco do Brasil with lower risk and lower interest rates.
The new credit lines, Banco do Brasil reported, are part of the Ecological Transformation Plan, which promotes investment in clean energy sources that reduce the environmental impact of production. The initiative is said to aim to boost the competitiveness of Brazilian micro, small, and medium-sized companies abroad, a segment that accounts for 99 percent of the country's enterprises.
Translated by Guilherme MirandaAri Versiani/PAC
