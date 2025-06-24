New AI Rollouts Signal Shift From Hype To Healthcare Reality - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Avant Technologies Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) has welcomed RyboDyn into its Lilly Gateway Labs program in San Diego as part of its Catalyze360TM model for accelerating biotech innovation . The move supports development of RyboDyn's AI-powered immunotherapies targeting the“dark proteome,” a novel set of cancer-specific markers absent in healthy tissues.

“We're thrilled to join the LGL community and collaborate with peers who share our urgency to translate high-impact science,” said Imad Ajjawi, PhD, MBA, CEO and Co-founder of RyboDyn .“ Lilly's support comes at a pivotal moment as we advance our first wave of programs toward therapeutic development.”

Backed by early results from Moffitt Cancer Center , the company is now advancing these targets toward first-in-human studies.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) has entered a strategic partnership with TeleTracking to improve hospital operations using AI-driven insights. The collaboration integrates Palantir's Foundry and AIP platforms with TeleTracking's Operations IQ to optimize staffing, capacity, and patient flow across healthcare systems.

“This partnership with TeleTracking represents the AI revolution in healthcare we are in the midst of-where we continue to move closer to a world where all hospitals and health systems are embracing, implementing and operating with an AI-powered approach, helping to streamline operations allowing for increased focus on providing the best level of care,” said Alex Karp, CEO at Palantir .

The joint solution delivers near real-time situational awareness to reduce caregiver burden and improve outcomes.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) has publishe new APAC data from its Future Health Index 2025, spotlighting the region's critical care delays and strained health systems. Two-thirds of patients are facing average wait times of 47 days for specialist access, with 33% reporting worsened health outcomes as a result. Meanwhile, 89% of healthcare professionals surveyed believe AI can save lives through faster interventions, while 76% report losing time due to incomplete patient data.

“The need for AI has never been greater. Our survey shows that patients are anxiously waiting more than a month for specialist care, while some healthcare professionals are losing about four working weeks of clinical time a year due to incomplete patient data,” said Jasper Westerink, Senior Vice President and Representative Director of Philips Japan and Acting Managing Director of Philips APAC .“There is a clear role for AI to help clinicians act faster, make better decisions, and anticipate patient needs earlier as we strive to deliver better care for more people.”

These findings underscore a growing consensus that AI adoption is no longer optional but essential for long-term care delivery improvements across Asia Pacific.

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: WAY) has published new research showing that artificial intelligence is now a mission-critical component of revenue cycle management for healthcare providers.

“This research reinforces what we're seeing across the industry. AI is no longer theoretical and is fundamentally reshaping how providers operate,” said Matt Hawkins, CEO of Waystar .“As healthcare organizations navigate growing complexity, the study shows they're relying on proven and trusted RCM software providers to deploy AI.”

According to the Forrester Consulting study, AI is delivering 13–37% gains in areas like claim accuracy, payment speed, and workforce efficiency. With 82% of healthcare leaders calling AI essential to their operations, the report marks a clear inflection point in healthcare's digital transformation.

