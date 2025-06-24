Wandelbots And Softserve Team Up To Bring Physical AI To Industrial Automation

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Wandelbots and SoftServe partner to accelerate software-defined robotics with physical AI

June 24, 2025 by Sam Francis

At Automatica 2025 , the world's leading trade fair for smart automation and robotics, Wandelbots and SoftServe launched a strategic partnership to bring AI-native, software-defined automation to the manufacturing floor.

By combining Wandelbots' robot-agnostic control and developer-first tools with SoftServe's strength in AI, simulation, and scalable cloud systems, the partnership delivers a new standard for flexible, intelligent, and high-impact automation.

Christian Piechnick, CEO Wandelbots, says:“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to solving the most pressing challenges in industrial automation.

“By closing the gap between IT and OT, we empower manufacturers to respond faster, reduce cost and complexity, and future-proof production with intelligent, adaptive systems.”

Darrin Griggy, SVP of partnerships and alliances at SoftServe, says:“At SoftServe, we believe Physical AI is the next frontier in industrial automation. This partnership combines Wandelbots' intuitive robot control with our strength in engineering, AI integration, and scalable cloud infrastructure.

“Together, we are turning advanced technologies like Wandelbots Nova and Nvidia Omniverse into practical, high-impact solutions that global manufacturers can trust. This is about making intelligent automation repeatable and fit for production.”

This collaboration directly supports enterprises facing labour shortages, cost pressures, and volatile production demands.

The joint offering enables faster time-to-value through simulation-first workflows, predictive optimization, and real-time robot orchestration across mixed-brand environments, all without mechanical redesign or vendor lock-in.