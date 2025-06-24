Comau To Launch Six New Collaborative Robots And Mobile Solutions At Automatica 2025

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Comau to unveil six new collaborative robots at Automatica

June 24, 2025 by Sam Francis

Comau is highlighting the strong synergies between human ingenuity and technological excellence at Automatica 2025 with the launch of powerful new solutions designed to accelerate ease of use, increase quality and ensure sustainable productivity for companies of all sizes and industries.

From June 24 -27 in Munich (Germany), under its new motto“Next is Automated”, Comau unveiled its new MyCo range of six collaborative robots, its MyMR family of autonomous mobile vehicles, and its patented N-WG modular welding gun, all of which made their worldwide debut at the internationally renowned trade fair (Hall B5, Stand 331).

Pietro Gorlier, CEO of Comau, says:“As the demand for automation continues to rise, fueled by double-digit growth across diverse industries, Comau is increasingly focused on delivering high-performance products.

“From collaborative to mobile robotics and welding solutions, the advanced technologies we are launching at Automatica 2025 reflect our commitment to make automation more effective, flexible and accessible for companies regardless of their size or sector.”

Comau's new MyCo range of collaborative robots is designed for seamless interaction with humans in dynamic workspaces.

With six lightweight models, featuring payloads from 3 kg to 15 kg, MyCo delivers a precise, reliable and cost-effective solution for businesses of all sizes regardless of their current degree of automation.

They also represent yet another concrete example of how Comau is leveraging its 50+ years of industrial automation expertise to simplify the deployment, operation, and programming of advanced robotic solutions as it diversifies into high-growth sectors.

Comau will also unveil its new MyMR range of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), engineered to address the growing demands of modern intralogistics.

Designed for manufacturing, warehousing, and high-automation environments, the modular and scalable AMR platform, featuring payloads of 300 kg, 500 kg, and 1,500 kg, helps overcome key industry challenges such as labor shortages and material handling inefficiencies.

With intelligent fleet management, dynamic obstacle avoidance, and seamless integration into existing lines, the fully autonomous MyMR units adapt to layout changes without requiring fixed infrastructure.

The company's unique approach to making automation increasingly simple, intuitive and accessible extends to spot welding with the launch of its patented N-WG welding gun.

Engineered for maximum flexibility and designed to meet the real-world challenges of modern manufacturing, N-WG is fully compatible with major robot brands and represents a significant advancement in spot welding performance, sustainability, and cost-efficiency.

N-WG features fast arm exchange and universal mounting options, which eliminate the need to halt production during tool changes and in doing so, help ensure continuous operation for maximum uptime.

Visitors also have the opportunity to experience Comau's Mate-XT and Mate-XB wearable exoskeletons firsthand.

Designed to support the body during bending, lifting, overhead, and repetitive tasks, the Mate-XT and Mate-XB upper and lower-back exoskeletons are lightweight, highly breathable, and engineered to perform even in extreme outdoor conditions, including corrosive marine environments.

With solutions for both upper and lower body support, Comau further demonstrates its strong commitment to advancing wearable robotics and enhancing worker well-being across a range of industrial settings.

Comau's new generation robot teach pendant, TPX, is also on display. Intuitive and easy to use, TPX allows operators to program and control Comau robots without prior programming knowledge, delivering significant time and cost savings.

It also features integrated 3D simulation and custom application support, helping optimize operations even in the most challenging environments.

Finally, to show visitors how easy it is to use advanced automation, even with limited technical expertise, the automation leader is hosting an integrated solution that combines Siemens' Simatic Robot Library with the Comau Next Generation Programming Platform, making it easier for companies using Siemens programmable logic controllers to enjoy seamless compatibility with Comau robots.

This further reduces the complexity of automation deployment and eliminates the need for extensive technological investment or steep learning curves.

Of particular interest, Nicole Clement, Comau's chief business unit leader for advanced automation solutions, will be joining the IFR Executive Roundtable taking place on 25 June from 13:00 to 14:00 at the Automatica Forum, Hall A5.

The session, titled“Global Robotics Market: How can Europe step up its game?” is open to all attendees and promises a dynamic exchange on Europe's strategic role in the evolving robotics ecosystem.