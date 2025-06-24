Fizyr, Yaskawa Europe And Bonetto Automation Partner To Advance Logistics Robotics

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Fizyr and Yaskawa Europe agree new partnership with Bonetto Automation

June 24, 2025 by Sam Francis

Fizyr , a provider of vision AI, and Yaskawa Europe , one of the world's largest robotics and automation companies, have signed an agreement to deliver tailor-made production automation solutions with Bonetto Automation , a Bonetto Group company that provides production automation solutions.

The new partnership automates item picking, parcel induction, depalletizing, detection and trailer unloading for Bonetto Automation customers and also includes training and support.

Francesco Fraschetta, sales director for Bonetto Automation, says:“As Bonetto Automation is developing new solutions to enter the logistics sector, our goal is clear: to bring in the most advanced technologies from day one.

“Our partnership with Fizyr and Yaskawa marks an important milestone on this path. Fizyr's technology perfectly empowers our approach, rooted in innovation and flexibility, allowing us to design smart, modular automation systems that deliver real competitive advantages to our customers and accelerate our vision for next-generation logistics automation.”

With Bonetto Automation, Fizyr and Yaskawa Europe further their go-to-market strategy and expand on the long-standing and successful collaboration between Bonetto Automation and Yaskawa Italy.

Tibor van Melsem Kocsis, Fizyr's chief commercial officer, says:“This partnership marks a bold move toward the future of smart, efficient robotic automation in high-tech goods production.

“Bonetto's experience, expertise and customer base perfectly complement our relationship with Yaskawa and unite with us in a collective effort to reliably automate the world's most complex production tasks.”

All three companies are present at Automatica Munich (June 24-27). Bonetto Automation is exhibiting at A6.420. Yaskawa Europe is exhibiting at B6.502, where demonstrations will include Fizyr Panoptic, Fizyr's advanced vision AI.