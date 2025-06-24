Reshape Launches AI-Powered Sales Platform For Automation Vendors And Oems

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Reshape launches AI‐powered sales platform for industrial automation sector

June 24, 2025 by Sam Francis

Reshape Automation has released ReshapeX, a piece of software which it describes as“the first end-to-end sales-acceleration platform designed specifically for automation OEMs, system integrators and distributors”.

Built with a clear purpose in mind, ReshapeX reflects the company's mission to eliminate commercial friction so manufacturers can deploy ten times more robots and automation.

By combining product configurators, real-time pricing and quoting, and AI agents in a modular customizable suite, ReshapeX helps sales teams generate quotes 80 percent faster, cut admin time by 60 percent, reduce quoting errors by 90 percent, and drive 3x more qualified opportunities.

Juan Aparicio, Reshape Automation co-founder and CEO, says:“Industrial automation can no longer afford outdated, sluggish sales processes.

“ReshapeX empowers automation vendors to move from complexity to clarity through streamlined quoting workflows and a team of AI agents, even when working with complicated products with literally millions of customizable variables.

“In current macro-economic conditions, the ability to move fast to meet customer needs is essential, and ReshapeX does just that for industrial automation sales.”

The 'urgent problem'

American manufacturers have never needed robots and industrial automation more than they do today. Yet the way automation systems are sold remains stuck in outdated, manual processes:



Complex configurations that slow down quoting and approvals

Engineering and sales teams juggling disconnected tools from multiple vendors

Manual pricing that introduces inconsistencies and erodes margin Long sales cycles requiring too many humans in the loop

These delays frustrate potential customers, undermine competitiveness, and open the door to faster, more agile rivals – especially overseas vendors who deliver quotes within 24 tp 48 hours using round-the-clock sales teams.

In an era of tariffs, labor shortages, and re-shoring, industrial vendors are more essential than ever, but still lack the modern, AI-driven workflows that could help them move 10x faster and solve some of the most pressing challenges in manufacturing today.

ReshapeX addresses this urgent need by integrating AI-driven configurators and agents, pricing logic, and digital customer experiences to accelerate quoting, reduce risk, and drive operational efficiency. In today's high-stakes global market, AI-powered sales tools are no longer optional, they're essential.

Core capabilities

ReshapeX replaces the patchwork of spreadsheets, legacy CPQ systems, and manual 3D workflows that slow down most automation sales cycles. It offers:



3D and rules‐driven configurators – Interactive product models and automated compatibility logic ensure every configuration is feasible and margin‐optimized.

AI‐powered configure, price, quote (CPQ) – Real-time price books, automated Bill of Materials (BOM) generation, and one-click proposal packaging reduce admin time by more than half.

AI agents – Specialized, customizable AI workflows that directly interact with third-party enterprise applications, augmenting Reshape customers' workforce by handling repetitive and time-consuming tasks. For example, Reshape's AI agents can create CRM opportunities from voice notes, pull inventory and pricing data distributed across multiple ERP systems, and automatically generate quotes from inbound requests. White‐label digital marketplaces – Launch a branded, self-service marketplace – complete with a dedicated AI concierge – in days, not months.

ReshapeX extends its value beyond traditional sales closure by offering a specialized collaboration platform tailored specifically for industrial automation deployments.

Unlike generalist collaboration tools, ReshapeX serves as a centralized system of record that uses AI to enable vendors, integrators, distributors, and end-users to easily audit and reference historical agreements and commercial decisions.

Metrika Supply is one of ReshapeX's early adopters. Jose Maria Morales, CEO, Metrika Supply, says:“Thanks to ReshapeX, we're able to react faster to customer demands, winning more deals and strengthening our market position.”

According to Peer Robotics' CEO, Rishabh Agarwal, the company is also leveraging ReshapeX to accelerate its sales process:“ReshapeX empowers our AMR distributors and integrators to qualify and pursue opportunities significantly faster, giving us a clear competitive edge.”

Item America highlights the platform's alignment with business goals:“Reshape truly understands our business needs and continuously thinks in ways for us to become more efficient and grow our sales pipeline,” says Germain Dufose, CEO, Item America.