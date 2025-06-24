2024 Global Esports Industry Development Report Officially Released

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) On June 17, 2025 (Beijing Time), the 2024 Global Esports Industry Development Report (hereinafter referred to as the“Report”) was formally released. Anchored in the evolving global esports landscape of 2024, the Report delivers cross-regional comparative analysis of esports audiences, reviews major industry milestones, and assesses 24 global esports hotspots to provide forward-looking insights for urban esports development.

Leveraging online surveys across 18 countries/regions, data from over 30,000 English-language international media outlets, and mainstream social platforms – supplemented by expert interviews with 30+ frontline esports industry managers, overseas esports association leaders, and academic scholars – the Report establishes the“Esports City Influence” indicator system. This city-centered framework promotes cross-regional esports exchange and advances global industry development.

Shanghai, Los Angeles, and Seoul Top Global Esports City Influence Index Ranking

The Report identifies Shanghai, Los Angeles, and Seoul as the top three cities in the Global Esports City Influence Index Ranking, reflecting their sustained investments and ecosystem aggregation advantages.







Beijing and Riyadh ranked 4th and 5th, respectively. As capital cities, both Beijing and Riyadh have benefited from relevant national policies, with their respective governments providing significant support for esports industry development in the past two years. Since 2020, the continuously promoted“Beijing Esports” series of activities has gradually shown results after five years, with esports able to grow rapidly here thanks to the city's strong infrastructure and comprehensive service capabilities. Meanwhile, Riyadh has gained significant global attention through the hosting of major events such as the Esports World Cup. This momentum is driven by a combination of policy incentives and substantial financial investments, all aimed at building international influence and fostering global collaboration.

Esports Development Amplifies Urban Appeal and Cultural Exchange

Tokyo and Seoul have a very strong attraction for audiences in Europe and America. Major cities such as Shanghai, Beijing, London, and Paris are also among the top. It is worth noting that Riyadh ranks 11th among the 24 target cities, ahead of established esports cities like Cologne and Copenhagen. This indicates that Riyadh's full-scale hosting of the Esports World Cup in 2024 has already garnered global audience favor.

Growing Female Viewers Fuels Global Industry Momentum

Expanding female engagement is providing critical support for esports development globally. Elevating female competitor representation and optimizing viewing experiences for women constitute key industry priorities. Research indicates the UK's female esports users significantly higher than male, while Singapore, Iceland, Japan, and Saudi Arabia show a relatively balanced gender ratio. In China, the proportion of female esports viewers has increased year by year, from 36% in 2020 to 71.8% in 2024.

China's Evolution into an Esports“Superpower” in the Past Five Years

With the world's largest esports audience base and highest concentration of global title rights holders' headquarters, China has achieved transformative growth. Leveraging The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou as a catalyst over 2020-2024, China has transformed into a unique global esports hub characterized by: Massive user base (86.2% domestic engagement rate), Highest concentration of international esports IP headquarters, Diversified esports media channels and significant public perception shifts.

This marks the eighth consecutive annual report. The 2024 Global Esports Industry Development Report comprehensively demonstrates esports' powerful role in driving global digital culture and socioeconomic progress. As the industry expands, Tencent E-sports will continue serving as a collaborative bridge – fostering ecosystem innovation, accelerating industry prosperity, and partnering globally to build an open, diverse, and sustainable future for esports.

