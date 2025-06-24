Rockwell Automation Advances Sustainability Through Smart Manufacturing

MENAFN - 3BL) June 24, 2025 /3BL/ - As part of its global mission to achieve carbon neutrality by 2023 (scope 1 and scope 2 emissions), Rockwell Automation recognizes the need for a structured and data-driven approach to energy optimization. The company's Asia Pacific Business Center (APBC), a manufacturing facility based in Singapore, partnered with Kalypso , Rockwell's digital consulting services team, to implement a structured transformation roadmap to meet its sustainability goals and align with local government climate targets.

“Manufacturers today face increasing pressure to balance production efficiency with sustainability goals,” said Ferdi Aksoy, senior director, Asia Pacific operations.“However, many industrial facilities lack the necessary digital tools to analyze energy consumption, predict inefficiencies, and implement corrective measures. Our facility in Singapore aimed to bridge this gap by developing a scalable strategy that could drive tangible energy savings while supporting long-term decarbonization efforts.”

Building the data-driven sustainability roadmap

The team's strategy was built around data visibility, predictive analytics, and data-driven process optimization:



Energy Audit & Maturity Assessment : A comprehensive review of current energy consumption patterns to identify inefficiencies.

Integration of FactoryTalk® Energy Manager T : A real-time monitoring platform that provides dynamic feedback on power usage, enabling precise energy tracking.

Data-driven Process Optimization : Leveraging machine learning models to analyze historical trends, predict demand fluctuations, and recommend corrective actions.

Roadmap for Closed-Loop Energy Optimization : Implementing prescriptive controls that automatically adjust production parameters for maximum efficiency.

Employee Engagement & Process Change Management : Driving behavioral changes through persona-driven dashboards, alerts, and decision-support tools.

Automated Facilities Based on Production : Integrating sensors and control systems to dynamically adjust lighting, temperature, and humidity levels in response to production activities. Asset Optimization: Features include sleep mode for idle high-intensity assets, sequencing based on performance and closed-loop start-up/shutdown procedures.

By incorporating these elements, APBC was able to create a structured roadmap that moved beyond simple energy monitoring to real-time optimization and predictive decision-making.

Achieving Energy and Emissions Reductions

Through the implementation of its energy optimization strategy, Rockwell Automation Singapore achieved significant sustainability milestones:



15%–30% projected Annual Energy Savings: Reduction in power consumption across key manufacturing processes.

20%–40% projected Reduction in Scope 1 & 2 Emissions: A major step toward realizing the company's carbon neutrality goal.

Scalability for Future Growth: The framework established a repeatable model that can be applied to other Rockwell Automation facilities worldwide.

Enhanced Workforce Efficiency: By re-tasking employees to value-added activities, eliminating repetitive manual tasks, and automating data recording, the initiative has contributed to increased production capacity.

Regulatory Compliance Achievements: Rockwell Automation's Asia Pacific Business Center has been awarded the BCA Green Mark Platinum Certification, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable building operations. Real-Time Decision-Making: With FactoryTalk Energy Manager, the plant can monitor and compare energy and air consumption across multiple lines and assets. The system has enabled proactive identification of air leakages, allowing teams to rectify issues before significant energy losses occur.

Additionally, the roadmap facilitated faster executive decision-making through clear business cases, data-driven insights, and AI-powered recommendations.

Expanding Sustainability Efforts

Rockwell is expanding its digital transformation efforts with AI-driven predictive energy optimization and further smart manufacturing innovations to enhance both sustainability and operational efficiency.

By leveraging its industrial automation and digital transformation expertise, Rockwell is empowering businesses to reduce their carbon footprint while maintaining peak efficiency.