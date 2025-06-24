One-Click To Open The AI Computing Era: Sunnymining Upgrades Free Cloud Mining, Easily Obtain BTC, DOGE, XRP Daily Income

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Powered by AI and Green Energy, SunnyMining Makes Crypto Mining Smarter, Simpler, and Open to Everyone

San Francisco, California, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunnyMining, the leading AI-driven encryption solution platform, officially launched a new free cloud mining service - bringing a truly easy way to get started with encryption to users around the world, whether you are a novice interested in blockchain or an investor seeking passive income.

Say goodbye to technical barriers and high investment. Users only need a mobile phone or computer to start a free mining journey for mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP) with one click.

SunnyMining redefines cloud mining: lightweight, sustainable, and accessible to everyone, and achieves a more environmentally friendly operation through AI intelligent computing power scheduling and green energy technology.







What are the advantages of joining SunnyMining?

Free start: New users will receive $15 upon registration, no deposit required, and daily income can reach up to $0.6.

No equipment configuration: No mining machine is required, no download is required, you can mine on the web or App.

Daily automatic settlement: income is automatically credited to your account, no manual withdrawal is required.

Multi-device management: Check income, computing power and mining status at any time, supporting mobile phones and computers.

AI + Green Energy: Intelligent computing power allocation combined with environmentally friendly data centers.

Multiple contract options: Optional classic, flexible, and advanced contracts, free matching of investment goals.

Invitation rebate mechanism: Invite friends to get up to 4.5% alliance rewards.

How to start free mining?

1.Register an account: Visit the official website sunnymining.com

2.Choose a currency: BTC, DOGE or XRP, etc. Support multiple cryptocurrencies

3.Click to start: the system automatically allocates computing power, no operation required

4.View and withdraw income: view account balance in real time and withdraw cash at any time

5.Share to earn more: share the invitation link to get extra rewards

Who is it suitable for?

Crypto beginners: No experience required, one-click to get started, easily start the mining journey

Small investors: Low threshold to participate, suitable for testing the digital asset market

Time-limited people: No need for frequent operations, easy to obtain daily passive income

Mobile users: Control the mining progress anytime, anywhere, flexible and convenient operation

Social promoters: Get extra rebates through the invitation mechanism, double the income

Technology equality allows everyone to participate in mining

SunnyMining CEO said: "We hope to make cloud mining as simple as downloading an app, breaking down equipment barriers and knowledge gaps, so that more ordinary people can also obtain digital assets stably."

The free mining plan launched this time is part of SunnyMining's "AI+Green Energy" strategic layout. The platform will continue to promote universal computing power, simplified technology, and transparent benefits, and build a more intelligent and sustainable Web3 infrastructure.

Experience AI cloud mining now:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



