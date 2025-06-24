Comcast Connects More Than 4,000 Homes And Businesses In Paola And Hillsdale, Kansas To Reliable, High-Speed, Symmetrical Internet

MENAFN - News Direct) Comcast is connecting more than 4,000 new homes and businesses in Paola and Hillsdale, Kansas to reliable, high-speed, symmetrical Internet through the completed expansion of its next-generation network to the region-enhancing digital infrastructure, promoting economic growth, and positioning residents and local businesses for success in an increasingly digital world. The completed network expansion brings Internet, mobile, entertainment, and security services from Xfinity and Comcast Business services to residents and businesses for the first time.

“The completion of Comcast's expansion project is a milestone for Miami County. With their reliable, high-speed connections, they provide our residents and businesses with a full-service, digital option within the City of Paola and Hillsdale area,” said Janet McRae, Economic Development Director for Miami County.“Construction of their service and transmission lines required coordination with numerous utilities providers within the city and unincorporated area. We appreciate Comcast's dedication to safety during that process, and we look forward to the new opportunities our residents and businesses will enjoy with this launch.”

Comcast, who over the past three years has invested more than $38 million in technology and infrastructure in the state, celebrated its expansion into Paola and Hillsdale during a ribbon cutting at Paola's Town Square-the same location the company celebrated the groundbreaking at the start of the project. During the event, Comcast donated $2,500 to local nonprofit, My Father's House , whose mission is to value the underserved rural population by assisting and empowering individuals and families to overcome life's challenges.

"The expansion of Comcast's broadband network in the City of Paola marks a significant investment in our city's future-one that will improve access, foster economic growth, and enhance the quality of life for our residents and businesses,” said Randi Shannon, City Manager of Paola.“High-speed Internet is essential infrastructure, and we're proud to see this project completed. On behalf of the City of Paola, I want to thank Comcast for their commitment to our community and for helping us move Paola forward."

"Comcast's high-speed internet expansion is a significant step towards bridging the digital divide and fostering local economic growth,” said April Damron, Executive Director, Paola Chamber of Commerce.“Reliable internet is crucial for families accessing education, healthcare, and remote work, and for businesses to compete and serve customers. This infrastructure investment will enable innovation, entrepreneurship, and an improved quality of life for our community. We welcome Comcast and are grateful for their contributions to our community."

A Network You Can Trust to be Reliable, Fast and Secure

Comcast's state-of-the-art network is built to enable residents and businesses to thrive in today's constantly connected world. Paola and Hillsdale join the 64 million homes and businesses across the country to have access to a network that is trusted by essential community organizations like hospitals, schools, transportation systems and first responders. It delivers multi-gigabit Internet speeds, 99.9 percent reliability and security built in from the ground up to keep customers safe from cyber threats.

Introducing Xfinity for Consumers

Comcast's residential services are marketed under the Xfinity brand, and consumers in Paola and Hillsdale can now take advantage of Xfinity's full suite of products, including Internet , video , mobile , voice and home security . With multi-gigabit Internet speeds, powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, and super-responsive connections with low lag available with its plan, customers have a great experience using their connected devices to stream their favorite sports and entertainment content, video chat with coworkers and friends, learn from home or simply surf the web.

Residents can visit xfinity/mytown and enter their address for additional details on construction timing and upcoming service availability.

Comcast Business to Power Local Workforce

For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless, and managed solutions to help organizations of all sizes achieve their business goals. Industry analysts and associations have consistently recognized Comcast Business as a leader and innovator in flexible, scalable options as well as one of the fastest-growing providers of Ethernet services.

What it Means for the Local Community

Comcast's commitment to communities goes beyond building the network and aims to increase economic mobility for the local community and its residents. That's why Comcast created Internet Essentials , a broadband adoption program that offers eligible households low-cost, high-speed Internet and affordable computers. Additionally, Comcast is excited to support the community by sponsoring several events, including Miami County Fair and Paola Roots Festival.

