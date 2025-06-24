Little Pepe Opens Stage 3 Presale As $1.7M Milestone Reached, Eyes Wider Global Adoption

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) team has officially launched Stage 3 of its ongoing token presale, with the token now priced at $0.0012. This follows the early closure of Stage 2, during which the project raised over $1.2 million in contributions from thousands of supporters worldwide. The total funds raised across all stages now stand at more than $1.7 million, as interest in the Layer 2 meme blockchain continues to build.

The opening of Stage 3 marks a key step in the phased rollout of the Little Pepe ecosystem-a dedicated Layer 2 blockchain being developed to support meme token projects and decentralized applications. Designed for scalability and low transaction costs, Little Pepe's infrastructure aims to empower meme communities with the tools needed to launch and grow their own tokens without the bottlenecks of general-purpose blockchains.

At the current presale price of $0.0012 , a $1000 investment secures over 833,000 $LILPEPE tokens . With each successive stage, the token price increases, and Stage 3 will be followed by a listing plan on both decentralized and centralized exchanges. According to the team, the Layer 2 testnet is on track for release in Q3 2025, with validator onboarding and ecosystem partner integrations scheduled shortly after.

Ecosystem Highlights and Roadmap Progress

Little Pepe is positioning itself as a utility-driven meme token, with its blockchain supporting:



Ultra-fast transactions and near-zero gas fees

EVM compatibility for smooth integration with Ethereum tools

Anti-sniping protections to discourage automated bots from exploiting token launches A native launchpad to help new meme projects go from idea to market-ready

The project's tokenomics include 26.5% allocated to presale rounds, 13.5% to staking and rewards, 10% each for liquidity and marketing, 10% for DEX listings, and 30% reserved for future ecosystem expansion.

Ongoing Giveaway to Boost Adoption

To accelerate community engagement, Little Pepe is also hosting a $770,000 giveaway . Participants who join the Stage 3 presale with a minimum of $100 and complete a series of basic social media tasks will be eligible for the prize pool. Ten winners will be randomly selected, with rewards distributed in LILPEPE tokens.

The team behind Little Pepe includes contributors with prior experience in building and scaling popular crypto and meme projects. While the identities remain anonymous, the project's early momentum has attracted organic coverage and user-driven promotion across platforms like Telegram and X (formerly Twitter).

As Stage 3 moves forward, the team emphasizes that development remains the priority. Exchange listings, launchpad expansion, and ecosystem incentives are expected to roll out over the coming months in alignment with the roadmap.

