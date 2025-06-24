Evfarmer Announces Strategic Partnership with 34 Large-Scale Corn Farms in Pottawattamie County, Iowa, USA

Evfarmer expands U.S. presence by partnering with 34 high-yield corn farms in Iowa, strengthening global agricultural supply chain.

CO, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global agricultural finance platform leader Evfarmer Capital Limited today announced a strategic partnership with 34 large-scale corn farms located in Pottawattamie County, a core corn-producing region in the state of Iowa, USA. This collaboration aims to advance the application of modern agricultural technologies across the global supply chain and to build a more stable, efficient, and secure digital agriculture ecosystem.Iowa, located in the heart of the world's "Corn Belt," is home to some of the most productive and concentrated corn-growing areas on the planet. Pottawattamie County is a leading agricultural region within the state, with over 1,600 farms and an annual corn output exceeding 47 million bushels, making it one of the highest-yielding counties globally.The 34 farms partnering with Evfarmer are enterprise-level operations, each producing over one million bushels annually with highly mechanized infrastructure. Evfarmer will provide comprehensive agricultural financial services to these farms, including funding support, crop insurance, technical consulting, data analytics, and access to international export channels. Portions of these farms' production capacity will also be made available on the Evfarmer platform, enabling "Pocket Farmers" around the world to connect directly with real, revenue-generating agricultural assets.Mr. Christopher, Director of U.S. Development at Evfarmer, stated:“Pottawattamie County represents the highest standard of agricultural modernization globally. We are honored to work with these outstanding farm operators to not only elevate agricultural production but also offer global users stable, transparent, and secure access to farming opportunities. This partnership marks a key milestone in Evfarmer's global expansion strategy.”Through this collaboration, Evfarmer will further expand its agricultural asset network in the U.S. and strengthen its integrated strategy of "Global Agricultural Resources + Digital Platform + Inclusive Participation." The partnership will also deliver more high-quality farm project options for platform users and inject fresh vitality into the global agri-finance sector.About EvfarmerEvfarmer Capital Limited is a London-based global agricultural finance platform. It has established strategic partnerships with over 127 large-scale farms across the United States, France, Mexico, and other regions, managing more than 640,000 hectares of agricultural land. The company is committed to building the world's largest digital agricultural ecosystem-empowering anyone, anywhere, to participate in agriculture and share in its financial benefits.For more information, please visit:

