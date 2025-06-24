Cherokee Health Systems Rebrands As River Valley Health

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For more than six decades, Cherokee Health Systems has built a nationally recognized model of integrated care, combining primary care, behavioral health, dental, pharmacy, and vision services. Today, River Valley Health carries that legacy forward, serving 70,000 patients in East Tennessee.

Cherokee Health Systems announced today that the organization has rebranded to "River Valley Health."

With 20 clinics in 12 counties, two mobile clinics and robust telehealth services, the newly branded River Valley Health has expanded its service and scope with the launch of a pharmacy delivery program and the GetWellNow walk-in clinics.

"Under the guidance of our Board of Directors, we've engaged employees, patients, and community partners in a thorough, year-long process to create a refreshed identity that mirrors who we are today and supports our vision for serving our communities in the years to come," said Dr. Parinda Khatri, CEO of River Valley Health. "This new brand draws inspiration from the strength and identity of our region, and the patients we're honored to serve each day."

River Valley Health is dedicated to compassionate, whole-person care that helps individuals and families thrive. This transformation honors more than 65 years of impact and sets the stage for the next 65 years of growth, while maintaining the mission, vision and commitment to community health.

About River Valley Health

Since 1960, RVH has been committed to ensuring Tennesseans receive access to effective, high-quality care. RVH is a Federally Qualified Health Center and Community Mental Health Center that serves almost 70,000 people annually. It offers a wide array of comprehensive health services, including primary care, behavioral health, optometry, dental and pharmacy. Its services are available to ages across the lifespan. RVH accepts TennCare, Medicaid, Medicare, private insurance, and offers a sliding scale on an ability to pay basis.

Media Contact

Ashley Seale

Communications Manager, River Valley Health

[email protected]

865-770-8091

SOURCE River Valley Health