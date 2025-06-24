Foundation For California Community Colleges Renews Partnership With Timelycare

The newly awarded agreement extends a historic relationship for 24/7 virtual medical, mental health, and supplemental basic needs support.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As student health and well-being remain a top priority across California's community colleges, the Foundation for California Community Colleges (FoundationCCC ) has renewed its agreement with TimelyCare , higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider. This continued partnership ensures students can access critical 24/7 telehealth support-wherever and whenever they need it.

TimelyCare offers a critical 24/7 virtual extension to in-person health and wellness resources at more than 400 campuses nationwide, and has served more than 50 California Community Colleges and 44 institutions within the Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities (AICCU), the California State University (CSU), and the University of California (UC).

"TimelyCare has been the go-to service for our students for mental health care and wellness resources," said Jason Cifra, Vice President for Student Services, Los Angeles Pierce College. "One of the best features of TimelyCare is the ease with which students can access highly-skilled and culturally competent counselors for talk therapy, especially after hours, holidays, and weekends."

"This partnership with FoundationCCC reinforces our shared commitment to ensuring every student has access to the care they need to thrive. By providing holistic, 24/7 virtual health and well-being resources, we aim to empower students to overcome barriers, achieve their goals, and realize their full potential both in the classroom and beyond," said Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyCare.

Support for expanding mental health services is sustained in part through ongoing state investments. California's Budget Act of 2021 included $30 million in local assistance funds to help colleges provide and grow mental health offerings, a commitment that continues in the current budget. The availability of contracts like the one with TimelyCare ensures that colleges have reliable, cost-effective options to meet these evolving needs.

Following a competitive solicitation for telehealth services, FoundationCCC awarded the agreement to TimelyCare, reaffirming a partnership initially established in 2020. With this new agreement in place, colleges across the California Community Colleges (CCC) system-and other institutions nationwide-can take advantage of secured pricing and flexible service options through a broad cooperative utilization clause.

Ease of Access

TimelyCare provides colleges and universities with the broadest range of virtual care solutions, ensuring students can access quality care when, where, and how they need it without barriers like co-pays, insurance, and office hours. Institutions may select up to 12 service offerings for mental health, medical, crisis, and basic needs assistance through a single sign-on (SSO)-enabled platform. The interconnected care supports the full wellness journey from self-care to therapeutic counseling and medical services.

Exceptional Providers

URAC-accredited TimelyCare distinguishes itself by offering a culturally competent network of providers, ensuring every student feels supported and heard. Institutions can trust that students receive consistent, high-quality care from professionals held accountable to 110 measured standards of care. TimelyCare providers have an average rating of 4.96 out of 5 stars from the students they serve, reflecting their dedication to creating supportive and impactful care experiences.

Virtual Connections, Life-Changing Outcomes

Impactful care with measurable outcomes helps students stay in school and complete their programs, while providing institutions with valuable insights into student well-being. Many institutions report that access to high-quality support services like TimelyCare contributes to student progress and well-being, which are key factors in retention.

TimelyCare's on-demand reporting for institutions includes care outcomes and research demonstrating clinically significant improvements in depression and anxiety within three provider visits. Student-reported mental health improvements show 75% are more likely to stay in class, and 82.5% report mental health gains. These outcomes underscore the tangible benefits of comprehensive virtual care in supporting academic achievement and personal development.

Campuses interested in details of the partnership and its benefits for students can email [email protected] or [email protected] to receive more information and learn how to take advantage of TimelyCare's services.

About the Foundation for California Community Colleges

The Foundation for California Community Colleges works to benefit students, colleges, and communities by accelerating paths to economic and social mobility and reducing barriers to opportunities for all Californians. FoundationCCC is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt non-profit organization founded in 1998. It serves as the official statewide nonprofit organization supporting the California Community Colleges, the largest system of higher education in the nation. Through its Enterprise and Procurement Services Department, FoundationCCC developed and operates CollegeBuys , SchoolBuys and CivicBuys – purchasing programs designed to harness the buying power of colleges, cities, counties and school districts to drive down costs on a broad spectrum of products and services. For more information, visit .

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is the most trusted virtual health and well-being solution for learning communities, offering personalized, clinically proven care that fosters student success and delivers life-changing outcomes. Through a seamless, easy-to-access platform, TimelyCare provides a comprehensive range of services, including a crisis line, mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, success coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support, and self-guided wellness tools. In partnership with more than 400 campus wellness teams, TimelyCare ensures that millions of students have direct, anytime access to high-quality care. Recognized as a Princeton Review Top 5 Need to Know Organization for Mental Health Awareness, TimelyCare drives measurable improvements in depression and anxiety, empowering students on their wellness journey and supporting healthier learning environments.

