Time & Statista: Elisa Ranked 55Th Most Sustainable Company In World

HELSINKI, Finland, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Time magazine and Statista have today published a global listing of the world's most sustainable companies. In the latest report, Elisa was ranked 55th, which means we have improved our performance in all areas of sustainable development.

The World's Most Sustainable Companies Top 500 is a unique survey of sustainability among business organisations around the world. This year's survey evaluated nearly 6,000 companies from 36 countries in 21 industries. Most of the companies on the list are from the US and Japan, with 11 Finnish companies included. Of the Finnish companies, Elisa was ranked 2nd after Nokia. Elisa's ranking has improved by 11 places since 2024, when the report was published for the first time.

This extensive research by Time and Statista aims to promote responsible business practices globally. The four-tier evaluation assesses companies' performance using over 20 key indicators related to sustainable business practices, commitments and transparent sustainability reporting.

"Ranking among the most sustainable companies in the world is an incredible achievement from all our Group companies. Sustainability is a key part of our strategy and our mission, but it is above all about taking action. We support our customers in their sustainability efforts globally. We promote fair and responsible digitalisation, we secure privacy and critical infrastructure, and we are accelerating the green transition. We don't just take the easy way, and we're committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040", says Topi Manner , CEO of Elisa.

Elisa is committed to the UN Global Compact, promoting a secure digital environment, equality and ethical business, and resolutely mitigating climate change by setting ambitious climate targets. Examples of Elisa's practical efforts in the sustainability field include improving the energy efficiency of the mobile network by 71%, adding security features to mobile subscriptions, issuing an age recommendation for children to have smartphones in Finland and Estonia, and providing energy storage solutions for operators, businesses and households.

Elisa has received several international awards for its leading role in sustainability. More information on Elisa's sustainability work:

Elisa is a pioneer in telecommunications and digital services, and our mission is a sustainable future through digitalisation. With over 140 years of experience, we provide sustainable solutions for over 2.8 million consumer, corporate and public administration customers in our core markets of Finland and Estonia, as well as in over 100 countries internationally. In Finland, Elisa is the market leader in telecommunications, and internationally, we offer digital software services. Elisa employs over 6,700 professionals in over 20 countries, and revenue in 2024 was EUR 2.2 billion. Elisa Corporation shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. elisa

