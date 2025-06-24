The Healthai Global Regulatory Network Welcomes The United Kingdom As Its First Member Country

From left to right: Science Minister Lord Patrick Vallance, Health AI CEO Dr Ricardo Baptista Leite and MHRA CEO Lawrence Tallon.

As part of HealthAI's GRN, the UK's MHRA will help shape international rules for AI in healthcare, speeding up access to safe tech in the NHS and worldwide.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HealthAI - The Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health , today welcomes the United Kingdom as the first country to join the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network (GRN), a global network of health regulators dedicated to the safe and effective use of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare.This move positions the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) at the forefront of international initiatives to expedite the safe introduction of trusted AI tools into clinical settings – for example, supporting earlier diagnosis and cutting NHS waiting times. This is all the while supporting growth of the UK's health technology sector.As a pioneering member of the HealthAI GRN, the MHRA will work alongside other global regulators to share safety signals early, track how AI performs in real-world use and shape consistent international health standards – improving safety and effectiveness for patients on a worldwide scale.The MHRA will build on its acclaimed work in the UK to shape the network from the ground up. This includes AI Airlock , a world-class example of a regulatory sandbox for AI medical devices that allows companies to test new tools with the regulator before a wider NHS rollout. Early examples include AI models that assist GPs in detecting lung conditions earlier and AI that supports more personalized cancer care.Alongside this, the MHRA has updated its guidance and continues to reform medical device regulations to better reflect emerging technologies like adaptive and generative AI. It is also working closely with researchers, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), and the NHS to strengthen real-world evidence on how these tools perform in practice.The UK's formal entry into the HealthAI GRN was marked at a signing ceremony at Westminster, with Science Minister Lord Patrick Vallance, MHRA Chief Executive Lawrence Tallon and Dr Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO of HealthAI.MHRA Chief Executive Lawrence Tallon said:“AI has huge promise to speed up diagnoses, cut NHS waiting times and save lives – but only if people can trust that it works and is safe. That's why we're proud to be leading the way, shaping how this powerful technology is used safely in healthcare here and around the world. From our AI Airlock testbed to new guidance on fast-moving tech like generative AI, we're backing smart innovation that works for patients – and makes the UK the best place in the world to develop it.”Dr Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO of HealthAI - The Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health, said:“We are proud of this landmark collaboration with the UK Government and the MHRA. The UK has long been a trailblazer at the intersection of artificial intelligence and health, and we are honoured to welcome it as the first of ten pioneer countries in the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network, fostering global collaboration and shared learning in the regulation and scaling of AI for health. We believe the UK will both strengthen its leadership in this critical field and offer invaluable expertise to its peers, accelerating global progress toward equitable, AI-powered health systems that ultimately contribute to improving quality of life and well-being for all.”This announcement was originally published by The UK MHRA.Source:###What is a Pioneer Country?: A pioneer country is defined as a country deciding to become an early adopter of the Responsible AI in Health approach and that is committed to advancing the maturity level of its regulatory system for AI in Health to ensure the safety and effectiveness of AI solutions in Health. With this minimum level of commitment and skills to validate AI solutions in health, a country may qualify to join HealthAI's Global Regulatory Network (GRN).About HealthAIHealthAI – The Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health - brings together governments, regulators and industry experts to develop and implement frameworks that ensure AI-driven health technologies are safe, effective and equitable. Through the Global Regulatory Network, HealthAI builds capacity, fosters collaboration and accelerates responsible AI adoption in health systems worldwide.Website:About The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is responsible for regulating all medicines and medical devices in the UK by ensuring they work and are acceptably safe. All our work is underpinned by robust and fact-based judgements to ensure that the benefits justify any risks.The MHRA is an executive agency of the Department of Health and Social Care.Website:

