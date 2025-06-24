Endura Technologies Appoints Michael Brunolli As Head Of Research And Development

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Brunolli's appointment comes as Endura Technologies' 150MHz silicon-proven Vertically Fully Integrated Voltage Regulator (VFIVR) is entering deployment with Tier-1 partners. This critical technology directly addresses the urgent performance and energy efficiency needs within hyperscale AI compute environments.

"Michael will be instrumental as we ramp production and push the boundaries of what's possible in AI power infrastructure."

"Michael has worked closely with me for nearly two decades," said Dr. Massih Tayebi, CEO of Endura Technologies. "His extensive experience and proven track record will be instrumental as we ramp up production and continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in AI power infrastructure."

"AI infrastructure demands a new class of power systems-ones that are vertically integrated, highly efficient, and production-ready at scale," said Brunolli. "I'm thrilled to join Endura Technologies at this pivotal moment and help bring these disruptive solutions into volume deployment."

In his new role, Brunolli will be responsible for expanding Endura Technologies' vision in powering AI factories and driving the development of the company's next-generation 300MHz voltage regulator architectures.

About Endura Technologies

Endura Technologies develops ultra-high density power management solutions to efficiently power advanced SoCs, GPUs and chiplets. Its patented, agnostic digital architecture is engineered to scale with advanced process nodes to meet the growing demands of tomorrow's AI factories. By offering industry-leading current density, ultra-high switching frequency, ultra-fast transient response and ultra-low ripple, Endura Technologies' solutions effectively overcome the physical limitations of traditional power delivery solutions, enabling seamless integration into next-generation 2.5D and 3D AI system architectures.

