Nucleus Research Releases 2025 ROI Awards Recognizing Year's Top Technology Deployments

Since 2002, Nucleus Research's annual ROI Awards have recognized the top 10 organizations whose technology deployments have achieved exceptional business results.

MIAMI, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Research has announced the winners of the 2025 ROI Awards, recognizing the top 10 enterprise technology projects that delivered the highest return on investment over the past year. Each winning initiative was selected from hundreds of nominations across industries and sectors and was independently analyzed by Nucleus analysts to quantify actual business value and ROI.

This year's winners reflect a consistent trend. Organizations are prioritizing solutions that drive rapid and tangible outcomes. High-performing projects focused on automation, cross-functional efficiency, AI-driven productivity, and low-code platforms that empower users while reducing IT overhead. In every case, the emphasis was on practical results, faster payback, measurable savings, and clear operational gains.

"The ROI Awards continue to spotlight the technology deployments that set a benchmark for value, transparency, and accountability in enterprise IT," said Ian Campbell, CEO of Nucleus Research. "This year's winners show how the projects that deliver the highest ROI aren't the biggest or most complex, but the ones that eliminate inefficiencies and generate results fast. For CIOs, that means prioritizing deployments that streamline operations and deliver measurable impact in months, not years. For vendors, it's a reminder that ROI isn't just a metric. It's a differentiator, and the value story must be clear, defensible, and backed by results that hold up under scrutiny."

The following deployments were recognized as ROI Award winners:



Matillion for its implementation of Summize, with an ROI of 4062%.

Border States, for its implementation of GAINS, with an ROI of 976%.

Rastelli Foods Group, for its implementation of RELEX, with an ROI of 927%.

ecosio, for its implementation of HiBob, with an ROI of 706%.

Everwell Health Solutions, for its implementation of Qlik, with an ROI of 645%.

pb2, for its implementation of Splashtop, with an ROI of 458%.

SN Aboitiz Power Group, for its implementation of Kissflow, with an ROI of 451%.

SNCF, for its implementation of Oracle, with an ROI of 320%.

Heidelberg Distribution Company, for its implementation of Blue Ridge, with an ROI of 307%. Creditsafe, for its implementation of Blackline Systems, with an ROI of 234%.

