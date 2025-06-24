Alliancehcm Appoints Alan Primeaux As Chief Executive Officer To Propel Next Phase Of Growth

HOUSTON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceHCM , one of the nation's leading privately held providers of payroll and human capital management (HCM) solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Alan Primeaux as Chief Executive Officer. Primeaux succeeds founder Randy Norwood, who will retain his title as Chairman and continue playing an active role in the company.

With over 25 years of leadership experience in enterprise software and HCM technology, Primeaux most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at PlanSource, where he helped scale operations and drive customer-centric innovation. His appointment marks a pivotal milestone for AllianceHCM as the company accelerates its mission to deliver best-in-class technology, service, and long-term value for clients across industries.

"This transition isn't about stepping away," said Randy Norwood, Founder and Chairman. "It's about stepping forward. Alan brings the operational discipline and strategic vision we need to scale the business while protecting what makes AllianceHCM so special; our relentless commitment to customer service and doing things the right way."

AllianceHCM's growth has been driven by a sharp industry focus and the ability to deliver specialized solutions that meet the unique needs of complex employers. With customer satisfaction rated well above industry benchmarks and strong client retention, AllianceHCM has earned the trust of thousands of businesses, including many of the nation's leading brands in hospitality, healthcare, franchise, and professional services.

"I'm honored to join AllianceHCM at such a pivotal time," said Alan Primeaux, CEO. "The foundation built by Randy and the team is incredibly strong. What drew me here is the company's clear purpose, to deliver powerful technology with a human touch, and the opportunity to expand that mission at scale."

Primeaux's appointment positions AllianceHCM to further invest in platform innovation, expand partnerships, and strengthen its national footprint, all while staying grounded in its founding value of Creating Customers For Life.

For more information about AllianceHCM, visit .

SOURCE AllianceHCM

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED