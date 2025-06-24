Krispy Kreme, Inc. Sued For Securities Law Violations - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - DNUT
LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Krispy Kreme, Inc. ("Krispy Kreme " or "the Company") (NASDAQ: DNUT ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Shareholders who purchased shares of DNUT during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointments. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
CLASS PERIOD: February 25, 2025 to May 7, 2025
DEADLINE: July 15, 2025
CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Krispy Kreme suffered from declining average sales per door per week at McDonald's restaurants. The Company's partnership was not profitable, and its expansion into additional McDonald's locations was paused due to weak sales. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate .
NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS : Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of DNUT during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.
WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.
Join the case to recover your losses.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.
CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
DJS Law Group
274 White Plains Road, Suite 1
Eastchester, NY 10709
Phone: 914-206-9742
Email: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
