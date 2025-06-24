Government Acquisitions, Inc. (GAI) Partners With Dataloop To Accelerate AI Adoption For Government Agencies

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Government Acquisitions, Inc. (GAI), a leading federal IT solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Dataloop, a cutting-edge provider of an enterprise-grade, full AI cycle platform that enables teams to easily orchestrate their entire AI development pipelines.

Through this partnership, GAI will offer Dataloop's platform to its government customers, helping agencies to automate the preparation of unstructured, multimodal data, transforming it into structured, AI-ready datasets. This data-centric approach streamlines AI development, accelerating the journey from raw data to production-ready models through no-code workflows and an intuitive drag-and-drop simplicity.

As part of the agreement, GAI and Dataloop will work jointly on strategic opportunities within the public sector, combining GAI's decades of government contracting expertise with Dataloop's robust AI data infrastructure. Together, the companies aim to accelerate AI adoption across federal, state, and local government agencies by simplifying how data is collected, curated, and deployed in secure, scalable AI environments.

"This partnership with Dataloop allows us to expand the range of transformative technologies we bring to our government clients," said Mike Broadwater, Vice President at GAI. "Dataloop's platform addresses one of the most critical barriers to AI success-data readiness-and we're excited to collaborate on delivering solutions that make a real impact on government operations and services."

Dataloop's platform enables organizations to manage the entire AI data lifecycle through unstructured data management, AI orchestration pipelines, and a data-centric Agentic builder - accelerating data preparation for AI at scale, empowering agencies to build more accurate, efficient, and secure AI applications

"We're honored to partner with GAI, a trusted name in public sector IT," said Avi Yashar The CEO and co-founder at Dataloop. "This collaboration represents a powerful opportunity to help government agencies harness data-driven intelligence while ensuring compliance, transparency, and mission alignment."

Together, GAI and Dataloop will support a wide range of government use cases, including defense, national security, and public health, bringing AI-driven solutions to the forefront of public service innovation.

About Government Acquisitions, Inc. (GAI)

Government Acquisitions, Inc. is a premier federal IT solutions provider with over 35 years of experience delivering innovative, secure, and mission-focused technologies to government agencies. GAI helps clients meet critical objectives through advanced solutions and strategic partnerships. Learn more at .

About Dataloop

Dataloop is an enterprise-grade data infrastructure platform for AI, designed specifically for unstructured, multimodal data. It provides the data-centric foundation required to support the entire AI/ML lifecycle - with powerful tools for unstructured data management, AI orchestration pipelines, and a data-centric Agentic builder, empowering ML teams to build, iterate, and scale AI solutions with confidence and speed. Since 2017, Dataloop has helped leading enterprises across industries transform unstructured data into real-world AI solutions.

SOURCE Dataloop

