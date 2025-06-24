Cosmos Health Enters U.S. Market With Strategic Made-In-America Manufacturing, Mitigating Tariff Risks Executes Agreement With New Jersey-Based Dolcas Biotech

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, announced today its entry into the U.S. market and the launch of U.S.-based manufacturing through a strategic agreement with DolCas Biotech LLC (“DolCas”), a New Jersey-based developer and manufacturer of clinically studied nutraceutical ingredients.

Cosmos Health is set to commence production in the United States at GMP-certified (Good Manufacturing Practice) facilities, marking a significant milestone in the Company's operational expansion. This move not only mitigates tariff exposure and cross-border logistical risks but also enhances production control beyond its existing European footprint, positioning Cosmos to scale efficiently in the global healthcare market.

The agreement strengthens Cosmos Health's position in the premium nutraceuticals space and supports its broader strategy to expand its portfolio with scientifically backed, high-efficacy ingredients, while also leveraging DolCas's expertise in clinically validated formulations and vertically integrated manufacturing.

K. Gnaneshwar Rao, CEO at DolCas Biotech, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with Cosmos and are eager to build on this collaboration with a wide range of innovative products that will benefit both companies. Cosmos, under the visionary leadership of CEO Greg Siokas, has built an impressive portfolio of brands and products. His forward-thinking approach aligns perfectly with our values and ambitions. We see this as the beginning of a strong, strategic partnership and look forward to supporting Cosmos' continued growth in the United States and globally.”

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: “We are proud to reach this important milestone as we commence production in the United States through our agreement with DolCas Biotech, a partner widely recognized for its commitment to quality and innovation. This strategic move strengthens our supply chain, enhances production oversight, and positions Cosmos for scalable global growth. It also reduces exposure to tariff-related risks, adding resilience amid shifting trade dynamics.”

About DolCas Biotech LLC

DolCas Biotech LLC is a U.S.-based developer and marketer of branded, science-backed nutraceutical ingredients, founded in 2007 as an extension of Orcas Naturals founded in 1993. Its portfolio includes, among others, clinically supported products such as Curcugen® (turmeric), Ginfort® (ginger), Morikol® (marine collagen), and TruOliv® (olive polyphenols). Through its dedicated manufacturing arm in India, the company maintains full vertical integration and strict control over ingredient quality. Its facilities are GMP-certified, FDA-registered, and UL-audited, underscoring a strong commitment to regulatory excellence and product integrity.

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at , , , , , as well as LinkedI and .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website ( ). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

