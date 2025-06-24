Haproxy Leads All Categories In G2 Summer 2025 Grid® Reports

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unified platform is the most recommended solution for high-performance traffic management, security, and observability



NEWTON, Mass., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAProxy Technologies , the company behind HAProxy One, the world's fastest application delivery and security platform, today announced a landmark achievement in the G2 Summer 2025 Grid® and Index Reports, showcasing unprecedented momentum and sustained leadership. The company was named a Leader in 24 Grid® Reports and five Momentum Grid® Reports. Along with an exceptional Satisfaction Score of 99 and badges including Best Results, Best Relationship, and Best Usability, HAProxy was recognized across multiple G2 categories with Leader positions in Load Balancing, DDoS Protection, Web Application Firewall (WAF), Web Security, API Management, Container Networking, and DevOps. HAProxy has the distinction of being named a Leader in every G2 category where it is listed, demonstrating the breadth and depth of the HAProxy One platform in comparison with traditional load balancing appliances, single-purpose security or API tools, and products that are available only as-a-service and in the cloud. HAProxy One is perfectly positioned to enable significant cost reduction, enhanced privacy and security, and new use cases such as LLM routing and cloud mesh. “HAProxy's industry leadership tells a unique story of a company and community that are dedicated to user satisfaction, continually adapting to a changing tech landscape, with performance and security in the DNA of everything we do,” said Dujko Radovnikovic, CEO, HAProxy Technologies.“As a result, our unified platform delivers unbeatable value – as shown in the hundreds of user reviews on G2.” G2 category leadership builds on 2025 momentum These impressive results wrap up an outstanding Spring season for HAProxy Technologies, in which the company continued to build momentum in cloud native and security categories, while pushing the limits of performance at scale.

In April, the company was a Diamond sponsor of KubeCon Europe in London and became a Gold Member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation .

In May, the company released version 3.2 of HAProxy , now optimized for large-scale, multi-core systems, and published a highly influential article by CTO Willy Tarreau on the performance of SSL libraries in multi-threaded software architectures. In June, HAProxyConf 2025 brought together the global HAProxy community in San Francisco, where the company announced groundbreaking innovations including the new Threat Detection Engine in HAProxy Enterprise, the new Security Control Plane in HAProxy Fusion, and the new HAProxy Unified Kubernetes Gateway . HAProxy was created in 2001, and next year will celebrate its twenty-fifth anniversary. Speaking in his keynote at HAProxyConf earlier this month, Kelsey Hightower, a well-known technologist and cloud computing expert, said,“When you do something really well, for a really long time, you become legendary.” Also at HAProxyConf, Ben Meidell, Sr. Site Reliability Engineer at Roblox, showed how the immersive gaming and creation platform uses hundreds of HAProxy instances to manage and secure millions of requests per second. Commenting on the performance impact of HAProxy Enterprise WAF, Meidell said,“One of the big points about scaling up a web application firewall is the potential impact. We have been extremely impressed with the performance of HAProxy Enterprise WAF. When we first activated it, CPU increase was so negligible that I wondered if I'd made a mistake somewhere. But then I saw all the violations it was catching and realized just how effective it was.”



Roblox presents at HAProxyConf 2025 Exceptional user reviews praise security, scalability, and support G2 product ratings are based on customer and user reviews and aggregated data from online sources. In the Momentum Grid® Report, the Satisfaction Score is affected by several factors, including customer satisfaction with end user-focused and administration-specific product attributes, popularity and statistical significance of reviews, and timeliness and quality of reviews. The Leader designation signifies that HAProxy has earned best-in-class ratings from verified customers for both user satisfaction scores and market presence. G2 awarded HAProxy 68 badges, including naming HAProxy a Leader in 24 Grid® Reports and five Momentum Grid® Reports:



Grid® Report for API Management

Grid® Report for Container Networking

Grid® Report for DDoS Protection

Grid® Report for DevOps

Grid® Report for Load Balancing

Grid® Report for Web Application Firewall (WAF)

Grid® Report for Web Security

Enterprise Grid® Report for DevOps

Enterprise Grid® Report for Load Balancing

Mid-Market Grid® Report for API Management

Mid-Market Grid® Report for DevOps

Mid-Market Grid® Report for Load Balancing

Mid-Market Grid® Report for Web Application Firewall (WAF)

Small-Business Grid® Report for API Management

Small-Business Americas Regional Grid® Report for API Management

Small-Business Grid® Report for Load Balancing Americas Regional Grid® Report for API Management

Europe Regional Grid® Report for API Management

Europe Regional Grid® Report for DevOps

Europe Regional Grid® Report for Load Balancing

EMEA Regional Grid® Report for API Management

EMEA Regional Grid® Report for DevOps

EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Load Balancing

EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Web Application Firewall (WAF)

Momentum Grid® Report for API Management

Momentum Grid® Report for Container Networking

Momentum Grid® Report for DDoS Protection

Momentum Grid® Report for Load Balancing Momentum Grid® Report for Web Application Firewall (WAF)

In a five-star review, one user wrote,“HAProxy replaces a proprietary and costly hardware load balancing solution, in addition to providing advanced WAF and anti-DDoS features. This helps us stay online and load faster.”

“I'm using [HAProxy] to secure LLM data backends to reduce prompt poisoning,” said another five-star review.“It's been my default load balancer for years, since college, then they added a WAF and I was floored. Now, between advanced features, amazing logging, and a level of scalability that is ACTUALLY scalable? I'm going to be using it for years to come.”

An Enterprise Systems Administrator wrote in a five-star review,“We use HAProxy to load balance and stabilize on-premises and cloud environments, Windows and Kubernetes-based applications. We've enjoyed the feature set of the HAProxy Fusion Control Plane and all that it has to offer, gaining valuable insights into our application requests, frontend and backend statistics, and usage data.”

Commenting on HAProxy Technologies' legendary customer experience, one user wrote,“The support team is phenomenal. They're available through Slack, providing near-instantaneous responses and practical solutions. We've dealt with companies charging 10x or 30x more for support that pales in comparison. HAProxy's support team sets a new standard.”

These and other G2 user reviews show why HAProxy has become the most recommended enterprise-grade solution for high-performance traffic management, security, and observability.

About HAProxy One

HAProxy One is the world's fastest application delivery and security platform, from the company behind HAProxy. It combines the performance, reliability, and flexibility of our open source core (HAProxy) with the capabilities of a unified enterprise platform. Its next-generation security layers are powered by threat intelligence from HAProxy Edge, enhanced by machine learning and optimized with real-world operational feedback. The platform consists of a flexible data plane (HAProxy Enterprise and HAProxy ALOHA ), a scalable control plane (HAProxy Fusion ), and a secure edge network (HAProxy Edge ), which together enable multi-cloud load balancing as a service (LBaaS), web app and API protection, API/AI gateways, Kubernetes networking, application delivery network (ADN), and end-to-end observability.

About HAProxy Technologies

HAProxy Technologies is the company behind HAProxy One, the world's fastest application delivery and security platform, and HAProxy, the most widely used software load balancer. Leading companies and cloud providers trust HAProxy to simplify, scale, and secure modern applications, APIs, and AI services in any environment. HAProxy Technologies is headquartered in Newton, MA, with multiple offices across the US and Europe.

For questions or comments, please contact

