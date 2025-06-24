Cynamics Secures Fedramp Authorization As A Managed Service On The CGC Platform

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The ability for Cynamics SOC AI technologies and its autonomous NDR capabilities to be delivered from CGC's secure cloud environment marks a critical step in improving cyber readiness for federal agencies by enabling the U.S. Government to advance anomaly detection and predictive threat intelligence with minimal network footprint. Agencies can now achieve this while also maintaining full compliance with stringent federal security requirements.

"We're thrilled to bring Cynamics' groundbreaking NDR technology to U.S. government agencies through our managed service ecosystem," said Josh Beard, General Manager, CGC. "This milestone demonstrates CGC's commitment to enabling best-in-class cybersecurity innovation at the speed and scale required by mission-critical federal operations."

A Game-Changer for Government Cybersecurity

Cynamics offers a fundamentally different approach to network security by leveraging AI and sampling-based techniques to deliver 100% network visibility without deploying intrusive agents or expensive hardware. Government agencies now have direct access to:



FedRAMP-authorized threat detection.

Rapid deployment and scalability through CGC's containerized, modular cloud environment. Seamless integration with existing federal security stacks and telemetry systems.

Supporting Zero Trust and Continuous Diagnostics

As the federal government accelerates toward Zero Trust Architecture and continues to operationalize Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM), Cynamics provides a proactive and scalable solution to meet these evolving mandates.

"Cynamics' FedRAMP authorization through CGC enables agencies to enhance situational awareness and threat response while maintaining compliance," said Eyal Elyashiv, CEO, Cynamics. "Together with CGC, we're delivering AI-based cybersecurity capabilities that are mission-ready on Day 1."

Availability

Cynamics is available immediately through the CGC Marketplace at href="" rel="nofollow" cgc/cynamic .

About CGC

CGC, the market readiness and compliance automation affiliate of Merlin Group , provides a platform and marketplace purpose-built to accelerate compliance and revenue for the world's most important technology companies, helping them unlock and facilitate access to highly regulated U.S. Federal, SLED, and commercial markets. This reduces complexity, time, and cost associated with compliance authorization such as FedRAMP and StateRAMP and makes fully compliant technologies accessible to enterprise end users, managed service providers and channel partners through the CGC Marketplace. Learn more at cgc .

About Cynamics

Cynamics is a leading provider of AI-driven network cybersecurity solutions. The company has developed a groundbreaking SOC AI technology that equips security teams with unmatched visibility, precision, and automation-without the data and resource burdens typical of legacy systems. Utilizing a patented sampling methodology combined with advanced AI, Cynamics delivers real-time threat detection and mitigation at scale. Its innovative solution is already safeguarding critical infrastructure and Tier-1 municipalities across the United States and internationally. Learn more at cynamics .

