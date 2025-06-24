Senior DHS Cyber And Emerging Technology Official Matthew F. Ferraro Joins Crowell & Moring

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As a principal advisor to the secretary and member of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's leadership team, Ferraro served at the heart of U.S. government policymaking around artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity. He assisted in the development and drafting of key AI, cyber, and technology policies and regulations, advised on the deployment of AI to fulfill the department's missions, and counseled on cyber-incident responses and investigations.

Ferraro also helped establish and served as the executive director of the Artificial Intelligence Safety and Security Board, a flagship public-private advisory committee within the Department of Homeland Security composed of industry, nonprofit, and government leaders. In this capacity, Ferraro led the development of a first-of-its-kind framework of shared responsibilities for stakeholders in the AI ecosystem for the safe and secure use of AI in critical infrastructure.

"As technology advances, our clients are facing increased regulations, both with respect to use-cases and procurement. As a renowned leader in the industry operating at the apex of national, cyber, and homeland security, Matt will bolster our growing practice and help companies navigate these shifting sands," said Jeffrey Poston , co-chair of Crowell's Privacy and Cybersecurity Group.

At the firm, Ferraro's practice will focus on counseling companies on their most difficult technology and national security issues. He will advise clients on the evolving kaleidoscope of regulations domestically and abroad on AI, data privacy, and emerging technologies, provide strategic, governance, and product counseling on new technologies and applications, defend clients in regulatory inquiries and enforcement actions, prepare for and respond to cybersecurity incidents, conduct investigations, and guide clients during crises. He will advise government contractors and other clients on geopolitical and national-security risks, including with matters before the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

Ferraro is one of the nation's foremost legal authorities on synthetic media, or deepfakes, and viral narratives, and will advise clients on the legal and business challenges raised by misleading online content.

"We are living through a technological revolution," Ferraro said. "Regulators, legislators, litigants, and even foreign governments are trying to keep up, driving an increasingly complicated and competitive global business environment. The collaborative, international team at Crowell is the perfect place for me to bring my experience as we provide companies with the far-sighted legal counsel they need."

Prior to joining the government, Ferraro practiced law at WilmerHale. Ferraro also formerly held staff, policy, and operational positions at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Central Intelligence Agency. A prolific media commentator, public speaker, and author, he has written or co-written scores of articles and book chapters on law, national security, and technology. A life member of the Council on Foreign Relations, Ferraro also serves as an adjunct professor of law at George Mason University, where he teaches on the emerging law of AI, and as a senior fellow of the National Security Institute.

Ferraro received his law degree from Stanford University, a master's degree from the University of Cambridge, and his bachelor's degree from Yale University. He clerked for the Honorable Jay S. Bybee of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, the Honorable John G. Koeltl of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, and the Honorable A. Raymond Randolph of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

