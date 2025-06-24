Tailwater Capital Releases 2024 Responsible Investment Report
DALLAS, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater"), an energy and environmental infrastructure private equity firm, today released its Annual Responsible Investment Report, highlighting the firm's commitment to leveraging responsible investment practices to support long-term value creation and resilience.
"At Tailwater, our goal is to help build best-in-class companies by focusing on what matters most: responsible operatorship, sound corporate governance, and sustainable business practices," said Jason Downie and Edward Herring, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Tailwater. "We believe these fundamentals are essential drivers of performance and value creation. Our report demonstrates the power of partnership built on these principles, ultimately driving results."
Through collaboration with Tailwater Innovation Partners ("TIP") and the firm's internal Responsible Investment Steering Committee, many of Tailwater's portfolio companies made significant strides in sustainability and operational excellence in 2024. Tailwater actively collaborates with each company, reinforcing its commitment to responsible operatorship and long-term resilience.
"Responsible investment is about building stronger, more resilient businesses," said Roger Fox, Head of Responsible Investment at Tailwater and CEO of TIP. "By addressing the most material risks and opportunities in our portfolio, we're equipping our companies to thrive in a dynamic and demanding energy landscape."
These efforts in 2024 reflect Tailwater's expanded commitment to responsible investment, highlighted by several portfolio company milestones and firmwide achievements, including:
-
Partnering with portfolio companies to identify physical and transitional environmental risk mitigations
Continuing to develop actionable plans to reduce emissions that are applicable across the portfolio
Updating the Responsible Investment Policy and Playbook to incorporate climate change response
Advancing execution of cybersecurity initiatives across the portfolio
Hosting the first-ever Tailwater Leadership Summit to promote knowledge-sharing on regulatory, safety, and operational best practices
Launching the Tailwater Community Engagement Program, including a firmwide Volunteer Day and donation matching
Formalizing the Rising Tides Mentorship Program to foster professional development and cross-functional learning
Further details are available in Tailwater's full 2024 Responsible Investment Report, which can be viewed and downloaded on the company's website .
About Tailwater Capital
Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is an energy and environmental infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater has raised more than $5 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 235 transactions representing over $26 billion in value. For more information, please visit tailwatercapital .
Contact
Jill McMillan
Managing Director, Communications & Public Affairs
Phone: 214-489-7047
Email: [email protected]
John Schaufele
Managing Director, Investor Relations & Fundraising
Phone: 214-489-7043
Email: [email protected]
Forward-Looking Statements
Includes non-Tailwater controlled capital pursuant to the Tailwater led management buyout processes for which Tailwater provides management related services.
SOURCE Tailwater CapitalWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tbtc Launches On Starknet: Expanding Bitcoin's Role In Multi-Chain Defi
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- From Cosmos And NEAR To Bitcoin Mining: Legal Heavyweight Nathan Cho Joins Terahash
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
CommentsNo comment