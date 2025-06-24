Tailwater Capital Releases 2024 Responsible Investment Report

DALLAS, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater"), an energy and environmental infrastructure private equity firm, today released its Annual Responsible Investment Report, highlighting the firm's commitment to leveraging responsible investment practices to support long-term value creation and resilience.

"At Tailwater, our goal is to help build best-in-class companies by focusing on what matters most: responsible operatorship, sound corporate governance, and sustainable business practices," said Jason Downie and Edward Herring, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Tailwater. "We believe these fundamentals are essential drivers of performance and value creation. Our report demonstrates the power of partnership built on these principles, ultimately driving results."

Through collaboration with Tailwater Innovation Partners ("TIP") and the firm's internal Responsible Investment Steering Committee, many of Tailwater's portfolio companies made significant strides in sustainability and operational excellence in 2024. Tailwater actively collaborates with each company, reinforcing its commitment to responsible operatorship and long-term resilience.

"Responsible investment is about building stronger, more resilient businesses," said Roger Fox, Head of Responsible Investment at Tailwater and CEO of TIP. "By addressing the most material risks and opportunities in our portfolio, we're equipping our companies to thrive in a dynamic and demanding energy landscape."

These efforts in 2024 reflect Tailwater's expanded commitment to responsible investment, highlighted by several portfolio company milestones and firmwide achievements, including:



Partnering with portfolio companies to identify physical and transitional environmental risk mitigations

Continuing to develop actionable plans to reduce emissions that are applicable across the portfolio

Updating the Responsible Investment Policy and Playbook to incorporate climate change response

Advancing execution of cybersecurity initiatives across the portfolio

Hosting the first-ever Tailwater Leadership Summit to promote knowledge-sharing on regulatory, safety, and operational best practices

Launching the Tailwater Community Engagement Program, including a firmwide Volunteer Day and donation matching Formalizing the Rising Tides Mentorship Program to foster professional development and cross-functional learning

Further details are available in Tailwater's full 2024 Responsible Investment Report, which can be viewed and downloaded on the company's website .

About Tailwater Capital

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is an energy and environmental infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater has raised more than $5 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 235 transactions representing over $26 billion in value. For more information, please visit tailwatercapital .

Contact

Jill McMillan

Managing Director, Communications & Public Affairs

Phone: 214-489-7047

Email: [email protected]

John Schaufele

Managing Director, Investor Relations & Fundraising

Phone: 214-489-7043

Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Includes non-Tailwater controlled capital pursuant to the Tailwater led management buyout processes for which Tailwater provides management related services.

SOURCE Tailwater Capital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED