SPINS Acquires Datasembly To Deliver Unmatched Pricing And Promotional Intelligence For CPG Brands & Retailers

CHICAGO, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SPINS, the leading provider of data and analytics for the wellness-focused CPG industry, announces the acquisition of Datasembly, an industry pioneer in real-time, hyperlocal pricing and promotion intelligence. The acquisition creates the industry's most complete, transparent, and timely view of product pricing, promotion, assortment, and performance across the CPG landscape.

The acquisition addresses a critical blind spot in CPG intelligence: the lack of consistent access to real-time, store-level pricing data across markets and categories. By bringing together Datasembly's real-time pricing, promotion, and assortment insights with SPINS' enriched product and category data, CPG brands, retailers, and partners gain an unparalleled view, delivering unmatched completeness, timeliness, granularity, and transparency.

"As brands and retailers face rising pressure to compete for shopper loyalty and share of wallet, the need to track pricing dynamics, competitive shifts, and promotional activity with speed, depth, and clarity has never been greater," said Jay Margolis, CEO of SPINS. "Together with Datasembly, we're delivering a new standard of pricing intelligence - empowering our partners with the mission-critical insights they need to operate, innovate, and grow."

"Datasembly was founded on the belief that complete, transparent access to pricing data could transform how brands and retailers operate," said Ben Reich, CEO and Co-founder of Datasembly. "Joining forces with SPINS allows us to expand that mission and bring our real-time capabilities to an even broader set of partners."

This acquisition marks the latest step in SPINS' continued expansion as the leading growth and intelligence platform for CPG brands and the retailers that serve them.

About SPINS

SPINS is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights for the wellness-focused CPG industry. With a deep understanding of product attributes, consumer behavior, and retail dynamics, SPINS empowers brands and retailers to grow through data-driven innovation and decision-making.

About Datasembly

Datasembly empowers brands and retailers to make data-driven decisions about pricing, promotion and assortment in real-time. Datasembly collects hyper-local, real-time data from over 150,000 stores representing 200 of the largest retailers across North America. Datasembly's intuitive web application leverages this data to solve real-world problems and deliver immediate visibility and insights that save time, money and improve efficiencies.

SOURCE SPINS

