Caregiving In America: NPHI Serves As National Partner On PBS Documentary Premiering Tonight

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The two-hour documentary, produced by Cooper's production company Lea Pictures, as well as WETA Washington, D.C., in association with Ark Media, is narrated by award-winning actress Uzo Aduba and centers on the deeply personal experiences of caregivers and the emotional, physical, and logistical challenges they face every day. As the number of people needing care increases and the caregiving workforce shrinks, the demands on family caregivers have never been greater. According to recent studies, in addition to 5 million paid caregivers nationally, it is estimated that between 53 million to 105.6 million U.S. adults provide unpaid caregiving for ill, aging, or disabled family members and friends. In addition, an estimated 5.4 million children and adolescents in the U.S. are direct caregivers. Caregiving explores these pressures while also highlighting innovative approaches to caregiving in the 21st century.

This documentary brings into focus the extraordinary and often unseen labor of love caregivers provide.

As part of NPHI's commitment to supporting caregivers- especially those providing care to their loved ones facing advanced illness -NPHI has supported a series of three flagship preview screenings held in advance of the national premiere. Events took place at the George Washington University in Washington, D.C. , the United Nations Headquarters in New York City , and most recently in Los Angeles at Wallis Annenberg GenSpace .

The New York event, hosted at the United Nations, brought together a diverse group of global changemakers, caregiving advocates, and caregivers themselves. NPHI leadership-including Board Chair Diana Franchitto , CEO Tom Koutsoumpas , and President Carole Fisher -attended and had the opportunity to personally thank Bradley Cooper for his role in creating a film that is both personal and transformational. Cooper's remarks focused on his own caregiving experience supporting his late father through serious illness and hospice care-a journey that deeply shaped his perspective and inspired the documentary.

"The caregiving experience I had with my father inspired this documentary. During his battle with lung cancer, I came face to face with the overwhelming realities of taking care of a loved one," said Bradley Cooper , actor, producer, director, and caregiver. "I was lucky enough that I was able to be there for my Dad. And I certainly benefited from the help we also got from others. Caregivers are heroic people. Their ability to focus and give all of themselves is something I stand in awe of. I came to appreciate how we need to care for caregivers better. It is my hope that Caregiving will provide affirmation and support for those who do this profoundly meaningful and increasingly vital work."

"Being at the United Nations-among leaders and advocates who share a vision for improving care in this country and beyond-was profoundly inspiring," said Tom Koutsoumpas , CEO of NPHI. "This documentary brings into focus the extraordinary and often unseen labor of love caregivers provide. At NPHI, we know that caregivers are vital not only to hospice and advanced illness care, but to the entire system of support for people as their health declines."

"It was especially meaningful to hear caregivers speak directly about their journeys at the UN event," said Carole Fisher , President of NPHI. "Their vulnerability and strength reminded us all that caregiving is deeply human work-and it's happening quietly in homes all across the country. These are the stories that must be seen, heard, and valued."

"Virtually every person will be a caregiver at some point in their life," said Diana Franchitto , President and CEO of HopeHealth and Board Chair of NPHI. "Speaking on behalf of our nonprofit membership and the people we collectively serve, I can attest to the immense value caregivers bring-not just at the end of life, but throughout the entire healthcare system. Their impact is immeasurable."

The New York screening welcomed a notable list of caregivers and advocates, including Emma Heming Willis , who has spoken publicly about supporting her husband, actor Bruce Willis, following his diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia. The evening highlighted both the deeply personal and systemic importance of caregiving as a national public health issue.

A panel discussion followed the screening, featuring Bradley Cooper , who shared reflections on his father's final months; the film's director, Chris Durrance ; Matthew Cauli , a spousal caregiver featured in the film; and Ai-jen Poo , executive director of Caring Across Generations, who is also featured in the film. The panel was moderated by Deborah Roberts , ABC News correspondent and caregiver to her mother living with dementia. Together, the group underscored the importance of visibility, support, and long-term policy change for America's caregivers.

While Caregiving spans a wide range of caregiving experiences-from adult children to spouses to grandchildren-it also includes emotionally resonant stories of people caring for loved ones at the end of life. These moments, while often complex, can also be some of the most meaningful and life-affirming. NPHI's mission is rooted in honoring those experiences and the individuals who provide that care.

Caregiving airs tonight, Tuesday, June 24 at 9:00 PM ET on PBS (check local listings), and is available for streaming now on PBS, the PBS app, and on wellbeings . The film is part of WellBeings , a multi-year, multiplatform health campaign from public media, and aims to elevate the visibility, dignity, and impact of caregivers across the country.

To learn more or view the trailer, visit wellbeings/caregiving .

About NPHI

The National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) is the leading organization representing nonprofit , community-based hospice and advanced illness care providers. Committed to excellence, NPHI's members collaborate to ensure patients and families receive compassionate, high-quality care that respects their goals, values, and dignity. We help nonprofit providers thrive in an increasingly profit-driven healthcare landscape by advancing innovative, person-centered models and strengthening collaboration with leaders, policymakers, and healthcare partners nationwide. Learn more at nphihealth .

About Caregiving

Caregiving is a production of Lea Pictures and WETA Washington, D.C., in association with Ark Media. Support for Caregiving is made possible by Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc.; OneAmerica Financial Foundation; Comfort Keepers; CareScout Holdings, Inc.; Cherish Health Inc. dba Cherish; Care; Evelyn Y. Davis Foundation; Richard King Mellon Foundation; The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations; Ford Foundation; Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation; NextFifty Initiative (Next50); National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); PATH Foundation; Care for All with Respect and Equity (CARE) Fund; The John A. Hartford Foundation; and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. National outreach and engagement partners for Caregiving include Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers; Grantmakers In Aging; Milken Institute | Future of Aging; Global Coalition on Aging; Wallis Annenberg GenSpace; Elizabeth Dole Foundation; National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation; National Minority Health Association; Fred Rogers Productions; Caregiver Action Network; The Coalition to Transform Advanced Care; American Association of Caregiving Youth; Caring Across Generations; SHRM and SHRM Foundation; National Alliance for Caregiving; Lutheran Services in America; Center to Advance Palliative Care; PEOPLE; and Forbes.

