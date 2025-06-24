Peter Gilgan Investing $60 Million To Build Extraordinary At St. Joseph's Health Centre

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Building Home of Extraordinary: Gilgan provides historic gift for state-of-the-art patient tower







PETER GILGAN GIVES DEEPLY PERSONAL GIFT TO ST. JOE'S

TORONTO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peter Gilgan, founder and CEO of Mattamy Asset Management (the parent company of Mattamy Homes), is paying tribute to his deep roots in Toronto's west end with a record-breaking $60 million donation to St. Joseph's Health Centre. Gilgan, who was born at St. Joseph's, is making the largest single contribution in the hospital's history to support the transformation of community care.

One of Canada's most generous philanthropists, Gilgan has strong personal ties to St. Joe's-he and his six siblings were born at the hospital. With this latest gift, he has now contributed over $70 million to St. Joe's and over $100 million to Unity Health Toronto, a network of care including St. Joseph's Health Centre, St. Michael's Hospital and Providence Healthcare. The accompanied announcement of a new patient tower marks a lasting legacy from the builder that will shape care for generations to come.

“This gift is deeply personal,” said Peter Gilgan , founder and CEO of Mattamy Asset Management.“West Toronto is close to my heart. I'm proud to support this transformation so St. Joe's can continue caring for families like mine for the next century.”

Mr. Gilgan's investment is already sparking change. At the heart of this transformation is the state-of-the-art patient tower that will reshape healthcare delivery in Toronto's west end. Designed to address the community's growing and changing needs, the tower will boost emergency and surgical capacity, expand mental health services, and open doors to innovation, including advancements in artificial intelligence.

Quotes:

“St. Joe's has been serving Toronto's west end for more than 100 years, and monumental donations like this help us continue to improve care for everyone who comes through our doors,” said Dr. Tim Rutledge , CEO of Unity Health .“We are deeply grateful for the incredible generosity of Peter Gilgan.”

“St. Joseph's Health Centre has an incredible record of providing convenient and high-quality care to people across Toronto's west end,” said Premier Doug Ford .“This historic and generous donation by Peter Gilgan will help further that record, serving more patients than ever before and protecting Ontario's health-care system for generations to come.”

“Unity Health is a pillar of Toronto's healthcare system – serving Torontonians for more than 100 years,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow.“ Thank you to Peter Gilgan for this historic gift which will support St. Joseph's Health Centre, improve healthcare delivery and expand patient access for decades to come. I look forward to visiting the new tower.”

“Our government is making historic investments to protect Ontario's health-care system, ensuring people of all ages can connect to the care they need, where and when they need it,” said Sylvia Jones , Deputy Premier and Minister of Health .“This incredible donation will build on the over $1 billion our government has invested to support this expansion, bringing the hospital one step closer to having their new, state-of-the-art patient care tower, so that patients and families can continue to receive the high-quality care they need, for generations to come.”

“This historic investment to St. Joe's is a tribute to the Gilgan family's deep roots in Toronto's west end, and our community is grateful for the support that will help deliver better access and services for generations to come,” said Kinga Surma , Ontario Minister of Infrastructure .“From the day our government took office, we've made it our top job to build and protect Ontario. Our government's ambitious capital plan, valued at more than $200 billion dollars, is helping to speed up the expansion of critical infrastructure, including hospitals, across Ontario. By continuing to make important investments to expand Ontario's hospital infrastructure, we will keep more workers on the job, create more prosperous communities, and protect Ontario's economic resiliency for generations to come.”

“As a builder of communities, Peter understands the health care these communities need to thrive,” said Diane Kazarian, Chair, Board of Directors, St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation .“With this life-changing gift, he is supporting the largest change in health care the west end has ever seen and encouraging the community to join him.”

“This is a historic moment for St. Joe's and for our donor community,” said Maria Dyck , President and CEO, St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation. “Peter's extraordinary gift builds on the momentum created by thousands of donors who believe in what's possible here. It accelerates our bold plans and brings us closer to providing care in a new facility our community deserves.”

Fast Facts: Building the Home of Extraordinary



Largest donation in St. Joe's history ($60 million)

Largest cumulative donation to Unity Health Toronto (over $100 million)

Lead donation to name the new patient tower

Establishes a model for what an outstanding community hospital can be

Will impact generations of patients in Toronto's west end An inspiring call for others to join the effort to build the new St. Joe's



About St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation

St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation inspires community philanthropy to support compassionate physical, emotional, and spiritual care at St. Joseph's Health Centre, a proud part of Unity Health Toronto. St. Joseph's Health Centre Toronto is a Catholic community teaching hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto and accredited with exemplary standing by Accreditation Canada. For over 100 years, St. Joe's has been serving the health-care needs of the diverse communities of southwest Toronto. To learn more about how to support the best care experiences in the west end of Toronto, visit

